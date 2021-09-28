If you are a non-vegetarian, then there is no doubt about the fact that you love chicken. After all, it's one of those foods that can be grilled, baked and fried and can also be turned into any main course dish or snack that you like. The fact that you can do so much with this versatile meat is reason enough to prepare it more often. From scrumptious chicken tikkas and chicken sandwiches to wholesome gravies, there are many a wide variety of chicken recipes to try. But if you want to take a break from these recipes, then here we bring you a recipe of creamy garlic chicken!





As the name suggests, creamy garlic chicken has a sharp yet creamy flavour to it. Every bite of succulent chicken melts in your mouth and gives you a taste that you have never had before. This chicken snack is made with various roasted spices, tons of garlic and cashew paste for the creamy texture. Since this recipe can be made with everyday home ingredients, prepare this dish for any party or occasion. Pair this with spicy chutney for maximum indulgence and enjoy!

How To Make Creamy Garlic Chicken | Creamy Garlic Chicken Recipe

First, par-boil the chicken with all the spices in a litre of water and strain once cooked. Dry roast the black peppercorns, green cardamoms, cloves and cinnamon. Put these spices in a mortar and pestle and grind into a powder. Heat up the refined oil in a pan, add ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, jeera powder, and salt to taste. Saute this lightly. To this, add the kasturi methi, chopped coriander, cashew paste and mix it in together with all the other ingredients.

Add garam masala and cream. Finally, add the par-boiled chicken and mix well. Let it simmer for 20 minutes or till the chicken is tender. Once done, serve it with some chutney.





For the full recipe of creamy garlic chicken, click here.





Make this yummy dish, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



