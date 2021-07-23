Let's admit, we all love garlic bread. It is in fact one of the most delicious and easiest things to make. All you need to make garlic bread are bread, butter, cheese and some herbs and spices. That's it. You can make it in just a few minutes and enjoy as a quick snack. You can also have it as an accompaniment to pasta, grilled chicken and more. Garlic bread is flavourful, uncomplicated and can be a winner on a dining table. Since we all love eating and making garlic breads at home, here are a few ingredients we must have in stock. With these ingredients, you can make restaurant-style garlic breads in just no time. Take a look.

Here're 5 best ingredients to make garlic bread at home:

1. Amul Garlic And Herbs Butter

Made with the rich blend of piquant garlic and flavorful herbs, this butter by Amul is perfect to enhance the taste of any usual bread. Spread a spoon full of butter on slices of bread and your yummy bread is ready to relish!





2. Murginns Butter Garlic And Herbs

Here's another garlic butter option for you. Made with natural white butter, salt, oregano and parsley, this pack can be a right choice to prepare delicious yet healthy garlic breads. Besides being tasty, white butter is also packed with the goodness of milk proteins, vitamins A and D.





3. Wingreens All-In-One Garlic Bread Seasoning

A versatile ingredient, indeed! This pack of garlic butter seasoning by Wingreens instantly enhances the flavour of any dish - pizza, pasta, salad and more. In addition, it can also be used as a dip to eat your favourite nachos and chips.





4. The Baker's Dozen Garlic Bread

We have found a healthy yet delicious option for you. This garlic bread is made with 100% whole wheat, along with grated cheese and fresh parsley. Microwave it for some time and pair it up with your favourite cheese dip, and relish.





5. Happy Milk Organic Garlic Cheese

Cheese is definitely one of the most important ingredients while making garlic bread. This pack of garlic cheese is 100% organic and is made with pure cow milk. Grate some cheese on a bread slice and enjoy!











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.