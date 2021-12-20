Garlic bread is one recipe that has a separate fan base of its own. Pair it with thin-crust Napolitano pizzas, or some delicious Spaghetti, or even have it as it is; garlic bread is a class apart. There are many garlic bread recipes that you can find on the internet; however, the one that we have for you today has been taking the internet by storm. This viral garlic bread recipe is simple and super quick as well and uses relatively less oil. Wondering what this wonderful preparation is all about? Read on to know everything about it.





The recipe was originally shared on Instagram by food blogger and creator Jake Cohen. This garlic bread hack uses roasted garlic which is prepared in the oven to make it super soft and easy to use. But do you know what makes this viral recipe so different and unique? The key to the viral garlic bread hack is to use four whole heads of garlic! Yes, you heard that right. Four whole garlic heads go into the making of this yummy garlic bread. This gives it an additional flavour of garlic which is just too good to resist and usual garlic bread recipes don't have. Take a look at the recipe video here:

The video was shared on Jake Cohen's Instagram handle, and it has raked in over 50 million views to date. Multiple food bloggers have tried recreating this viral garlic bread recipe on their channels as well. In this recipe, Jake illustrates the simple and delicious method of preparing garlic bread. He shows how crunchy and delicious the resulting garlic bread can come out to be!





So, what are you waiting for? Try this amazing viral garlic bread recipe today.

Here Is The Full Recipe of Viral Garlic Bread Hack By Jake Cohen:

Ingredients:

4 whole garlic heads

Olive oil

1 stick softened butter

1 tablespoon minced basil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Method: