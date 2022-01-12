Gol Gappa, pani puri, puchka or batasha, we may not be able to agree upon the name of this street food delight but we can all agree that Indians love it! From relishing one or two gol gappas for a chatpata treat to doing a full-blown gol gappa eating competition with our friends and family, we all love to bond over this delicious chaat. The love for gol gappa has made it the focus of experimentation for street food vendors all over the country. The experimentation has led to some exciting and unique gol gappa recipes that are going to blow your mind! We have shortlisted some of the most bizarre gol gappas that we found on the internet.





5 Bizarre Gol Gappas You Need To Know About:

We all have seen gol gappas filled with boiled potatoes, chana, chopped onions and the delicious khata meetha pani that makes us drool. However, a street vendor decided to change the classic fillings and fill the gol gappas with Mirinda cold drink.

The beloved gol gappa is one street food that is known for its 'teekhapan' but can a gol gappa be too spicy? This gol gappa's pani is brimming with chopped green chillies and it may be the spiciest gol gappa ever!

The name says it all, this gol gappa is known for being huge! The large puri is loaded with all kinds of pani flavours (garlic pani, orange pani, jeera pani, etc.) and then topped with a mountain of mashed potatoes and garnished with sweet yoghurt.





This street vendor has added fiery flames in the beloved gol gappa and it is just mind-blowing! Don't worry, you will not burn your tongue but it will make you drool.





5. Egg Gol Gappa





Till now we have seen many weird food combinations that have left many people unhappy. But this time a street vendor's egg pani puri creation is making people cringe and angry at the same time. Yes, you heard it right, an omelette is in this pani puri.





Which gol gappa will you dare to try? Tell us in the comments section!



