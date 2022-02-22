Who doesn't love momos? This Tibetan delicacy has managed to find its way to the heart of Indians and has become an integral part of our street food cuisine. Every street we visit, we can always find a tiny stall with two tall steamers, serving veg and chicken momos. While these are the classic flavour of momos, one can't help but wonder if there are more delicious veg momos recipes we can enjoy! Guess what? There is! Cheese, mushroom, aloo and more, you can add all these beloved ingredients to whip some delicious momos.





5 Veg Momo Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1.Aloo Momos

Potato fans have been waiting for this day when our beloved aloo gets stuffed in our favourite momos. This momo recipe is probably one of the easiest recipes ever. The aloo momos use a simple yet flavourful filling of boiled potatoes that are seasoned with garlic chives and pepper.





2.Mushroom Momos

After paneer and aloo, all vegetarians find their solace in mushrooms for indulgence. Momos stuffed with mushrooms will tingle your taste buds. In fact, this momo is easier to make than many other kinds of momos. Since mushrooms don't take much time to cook, you'll get this dish on your plate, faster!

3.Cheese Momos

Love cheese? Then you would definitely enjoy eating these cheese momos. Ready in under 15 minutes, these cheese momos will result in a gooey and mouth-melting snack. This recipe video shall teach how to make it at home easily.





4.Veg Momos

We bring to you a veg momo recipe that is easy to make at home and will remind you of your favourite momo joint in town. All you need to do is chop some carrot, cabbage, onion and garlic, sauté them together with soya sauce, vinegar and black pepper, fill in maida wraps, and steam.





5.Soya-Paneer Momos

Give a creamy twist to the regular momos with a stuffing of grated cottage cheese (paneer). Ground soya chunks or soya granules add density and a nutty flavour to the momos. These soya-paneer momos are bound to melt in your mouth.





Try out these veg momo recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.



