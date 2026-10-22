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There's something special about pairing a crispy, crunchy snack with a cup of evening tea. One such favourite in many Indian households is Namakpara. Traditionally, it is made using all-purpose flour (maida), carom seeds (ajwain), salt and ghee. The dough is rolled out, cut into diamond-shaped pieces and deep-fried until golden and crisp.





While delicious, the traditional version may not appeal to those looking for healthier snack options. If you love Namakpara but want a lighter alternative, this recipe is worth trying. Made with whole wheat flour and oats, these Namakparas are baked instead of deep-fried, making them a healthier choice without compromising on taste.

Namakparas are a popular tea-time snack and are also commonly prepared during festive occasions such as Holi and Diwali. The best part is that you can easily make this crunchy treat at home with a few simple ingredients.





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How To Make Healthy Namakpara:

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup oat powder

1 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

1 tbsp oil or ghee

1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

Salt, to taste

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour and oat powder. Add the kasuri methi, salt, ghee (or oil) and ajwain. Mix well. Gradually add water as needed and knead into a firm dough. Roll out the dough evenly and cut it into diamond-shaped pieces using a knife. Arrange the pieces on a baking tray or in an air fryer basket. Bake or air-fry at 180 C for about 12 minutes, or until crisp and lightly golden. Allow the Namakparas to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.

When stored properly, they can stay fresh for up to a month. For extra flavour, sprinkle a little chaat masala or red chilli powder over the Namakparas before serving.





If you're looking for a healthier version of a classic tea-time snack, these baked whole wheat and oats Namakparas are a great option. They are crunchy, flavourful and easy to prepare, making them perfect for everyday snacking as well as festive occasions.