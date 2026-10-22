There's something special about pairing a crispy, crunchy snack with a cup of evening tea. One such favourite in many Indian households is Namakpara. Traditionally, it is made using all-purpose flour (maida), carom seeds (ajwain), salt and ghee. The dough is rolled out, cut into diamond-shaped pieces and deep-fried until golden and crisp.
While delicious, the traditional version may not appeal to those looking for healthier snack options. If you love Namakpara but want a lighter alternative, this recipe is worth trying. Made with whole wheat flour and oats, these Namakparas are baked instead of deep-fried, making them a healthier choice without compromising on taste.
Namakparas are a popular tea-time snack and are also commonly prepared during festive occasions such as Holi and Diwali. The best part is that you can easily make this crunchy treat at home with a few simple ingredients.
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How To Make Healthy Namakpara:
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup oat powder
- 1 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
- 1 tbsp oil or ghee
- 1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)
- Salt, to taste
Method
- In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour and oat powder.
- Add the kasuri methi, salt, ghee (or oil) and ajwain. Mix well.
- Gradually add water as needed and knead into a firm dough.
- Roll out the dough evenly and cut it into diamond-shaped pieces using a knife.
- Arrange the pieces on a baking tray or in an air fryer basket.
- Bake or air-fry at 180 C for about 12 minutes, or until crisp and lightly golden.
- Allow the Namakparas to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.
When stored properly, they can stay fresh for up to a month. For extra flavour, sprinkle a little chaat masala or red chilli powder over the Namakparas before serving.
If you're looking for a healthier version of a classic tea-time snack, these baked whole wheat and oats Namakparas are a great option. They are crunchy, flavourful and easy to prepare, making them perfect for everyday snacking as well as festive occasions.