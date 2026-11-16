Suryakumar Yadav is known for his flamboyant batting and fearless shots on the cricket field, but the Indian star recently gave fans a glimpse of his much simpler side. After leading Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener on November 14, Suryakumar was seen enjoying a hearty, home-cooked meal with Sarfaraz Khan and others.





Suryakumar smashed a blistering unbeaten 60 off 21 balls at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.





After the match, the star batter was seen swapping the cricket field for a simple home-style meal of mutton curry and fresh rotis.

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Sitting casually on the floor, the cricketer dug into a plate of homemade mutton curry and freshly made rotis. The meal was prepared by JTC (Joy Tara Caterers), and Suryakumar looked content.





In a video shared on Instagram, he gave a shoutout to Manik bhai and the team behind the food, calling attention to the homemade preparation. Suryakumar is seen sitting on the floor next to Sarfaraz Khan in what looks like a kitchen. He then points at the mutton curry that looks delicious. The camera then pans towards a person making rotis.





“Manik bhai is sitting here. He is making mutton for us today. Dada is rolling the dough here. He is making hot roti on the stove. JTC by Manik bhai. He has made food for us. It is home-cooked and I like it this way,” Suryakumar said.





Agreeing with Suryakumar, Sarfaraz added that the food was so good he did not feel like talking and just wanted to eat.





He said, “The food is so good that I don't feel like talking. I feel like eating. Thank you, dada.”

The relaxed setting, fresh rotis straight from the stove, and Suryakumar enjoying the meal with his teammates offered fans a different glimpse of the cricket star away from the stadium lights, cameras and big-match pressure.





The video also struck a chord with cricket fans online. It has, so far, garnered 27 million views.





"Surya dada won my heart once again."





"Mumbai team like wow," read a comment.





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A few reminded everyone that SKY is a "World Cup-winning captain BTW."





A person added, "Hats off to such a humble and down-to-earth cricketer, SKY."





Echoing a similar sentiment, another person added, “I don't think Indian Cricket has ever seen a captain who is so simple. Aur yeh World Cup winning captain hai, socho. Love you, SKY.”





For someone who has become one of India's most recognisable T20 stars, the simple home-style meal was a reminder that sometimes, a plate of comforting food is all you need after a day on the field.