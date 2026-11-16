A few clicks and a few minutes are enough to get everything from breakfast cereals and biscuits to sweets and packaged snacks delivered home. Most of you check the price, brand, ingredients and even nutritional information before placing an order. But how reliable is the information displayed on the screen?





A mismatch between what an app promises and what the product label actually says may seem like a minor listing error. It isn't. For someone monitoring sugar intake, managing a dietary restriction or dealing with a food allergy, incorrect product information can have serious consequences.





Ashwin Bhadri, CEO of Equinox Labs, highlights this growing concern with a familiar example. Imagine ordering a packet of biscuits after checking its sugar content online. When the packet arrives, you notice the nutritional information on the physical label doesn't match what the app showed. The ingredients may be different, too.

"That is when a small error turns into a problem," Bhadri explains.





The concern is relevant as online grocery shopping becomes part of everyday life. Unlike a supermarket purchase, where consumers can pick up a packet, turn it around and read the label before paying, online shopping requires them to rely on information supplied by the seller or platform.





And that information needs to be accurate!





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A food label is not merely a formality. Ingredients, nutritional values, allergen declarations, storage instructions and expiry dates help consumers make informed decisions. For some, these details are directly linked to their health and safety.





Nutritionist Urvashi Agarwal has also highlighted the problem, citing an instance in which she received a box of sweets whose sugar content was significantly higher than the information displayed on the app. According to the figures she shared, the actual sugar content was 83.6% higher than the declared online value. That is a substantial difference, not a minor variation that consumers should be expected to overlook.

It is important to check food product labels before consuming

What do the rules say?

This is not an area where businesses can afford to be casual. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it clear that information displayed online must be consistent with the product's physical label.





In its advisory dated December 3, 2024, addressed to e-commerce food business operators, FSSAI specifically stated that product claims made on online platforms must be fully aligned with the information on the physical packaging. It also said that platforms must have mechanisms to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.





The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is relevant here as well. A misleading advertisement includes a representation that falsely describes a product or is likely to mislead consumers about its nature, substance, quantity or quality.





The responsibility cannot simply be passed from the brand to the seller or the app. Manufacturers and brand owners must supply accurate, updated product information. Sellers must ensure that the listing reflects the product being dispatched. E-commerce platforms, meanwhile, need systems to verify and update the information they display.





Bhadri points out that product information often passes through several hands, from manufacturers and distributors to sellers and online platforms. A formula change, an updated package design or an old product photograph can create inconsistencies.





He also makes an important distinction between product testing and label verification. Laboratory testing can establish whether a product meets specified standards for nutrition, contaminants or microbiological parameters. However, it cannot establish whether the information displayed on an app matches the physical label. Both checks are necessary.





For brands and platforms, this means product listings cannot be treated as a one-time exercise. Every change in ingredients, nutritional composition or packaging must reflect in the online listing. Regular checks between approved product specifications, physical packaging and digital listings should be part of routine compliance.



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Food labels should match the advertised information

What should consumers do when they spot a mismatch in labels?

Consumers should not dismiss such differences as harmless errors, especially when they involve allergens, nutritional values or dietary claims. A few practical steps can help:





1. Keep photographic evidence: Take screenshots of the product listing showing the ingredients, nutritional information and claims. Photograph the physical packaging, including the complete nutrition panel, ingredients list, FSSAI licence details and batch information.





2. Do not consume the product if safety is a concern: If the discrepancy involves an undeclared allergen or an ingredient you need to avoid, do not take a chance. Contact the seller or platform for clarification.





3. Raise a formal complaint: Report the mismatch through the app's customer support, sharing photographs of both the online listing and the actual packaging. Ask for a refund or replacement and request that the incorrect listing be corrected.





4. Escalate the matter if it remains unresolved: Consumers can register complaints through the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 or its official portal, consumerhelpline.gov.in. For food safety and labelling concerns, they can also approach FSSAI through its FoSCoS portal.





5. Check the label before consuming: Even if you have ordered the same product several times, read the packaging when it arrives. Brands can change formulations, ingredients and nutritional composition without consumers necessarily noticing the change in an online photograph.











The larger issue is accountability. Consumers should not have to become investigators, comparing screenshots with packaging to establish whether the food they have paid for matches what was advertised. Accurate product information is a basic requirement, not an added convenience.

The trust that a consumer puts in the supplier and brand is worth protecting. And the responsibility for doing so lies with every business involved in putting food on a consumer's doorstep.