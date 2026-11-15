Known for her fitness-focused lifestyle, Rakul Preet Singh has often spoken about the importance of eating a balanced diet while staying active. But eating mindfully doesn't necessarily mean giving up the foods you love. Sometimes, it simply means giving them a healthier twist.





And with winter here, what better ingredient to experiment with than sweet potato?





A winter staple, sweet potato is usually enjoyed roasted, boiled or added to savoury preparations. Rakul Preet Singh has found a rather delicious way to turn it into a quintessential dessert, kheer.

During her conversation with Kunal Vijaykar on Khane Mein Kya Hai, Rakul spoke about her love for kheer and how she now makes a healthier version using sweet potato. The result is a creamy, comforting dessert that brings together the natural sweetness of sweet potato with milk, condensed milk and crunchy nuts.





How to make Rakul Preet Singh's favourite sweet potato kheer





Ingredients

Sweet potatoes, grated

Ghee

Milk

Condensed milk

Sugar

Cashews

Almonds

Pistachios

Raisins

Also Read: Forget Your Regular Besan Cheela, Try This Protein-Rich Moong Dal Version





How To Make Sweet Potato Kheer





1. Saute the sweet potato





Heat some ghee in a pan and add the grated sweet potato. Saute it well until it cooks and the rawness disappears.





2. Add the nuts





Add cashews, almonds, pistachios and raisins to the pan. Let them sauté along with the sweet potato until fragrant and lightly toasted.





3. Pour in the milk





Add milk and mix everything. Allow the mixture to simmer so that the sweet potato cooks through and the milk begins to take on a creamy consistency.





4. Sweeten the kheer





Add condensed milk and sugar, then stir well. Let the kheer continue cooking until it thickens.





5. Cool and chill





Once the kheer reaches a creamy, thick consistency, take it off the heat and allow it to cool.





For the full Rakul Preet Singh experience, chill it before serving. Reason? She prefers her kheer cold, and it tastes delicious.