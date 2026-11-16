Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton received a very Mumbai welcome on Monday, with gully cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and a steaming cup of cutting chai in a kulhad - all making their way into the couple's India tour.





After taking to the makeshift cricket pitch at Mumbai's Ballard Estate, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen relaxing over tea with Tendulkar and others.





The casual chai break offered a very Mumbai-style pause to an otherwise high-profile royal engagement, with videos from the outing showing the couple chatting and interacting with children around them.

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William and Kate joined local schoolchildren for a friendly game of gully cricket, with Tendulkar playing alongside them. William tried both batting and bowling, while Kate also took her turn with the bat.





The Mumbai outing is part of William and Kate's three-day visit to India, centred on the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative founded by Prince William. The couple is in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the awards, which celebrates solutions tackling some of the world's biggest environmental challenges. Their Mumbai schedule also includes engagements highlighting sustainable transport, innovation and India's creative industries.











On Wednesday, the royal couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the couple's second official visit to India, following their 2016 trip.





While the Earthshot Prize may be the reason for their return, Mumbai gave them a desi introduction to India. A cricket pitch, Sachin Tendulkar and a hot cup of chai.





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