If there's one snack that we all have a soft corner for, it's chaat. Soft bhallas topped with yoghurt, tangy chutneys and crispy papdis provide a medley of flavours and textures in our mouth. While it surely satisfies our indulgent cravings, the only downside is that it's high in calories. If you're someone who's trying to eat healthy or lose weight, chaat might not be the best snacking option for you. But honestly, we think that's a little unfair. What if we tell you that you can continue to enjoy chaat without compromising on your health? Yes, it's possible! Recently, chef Guntas Sethi shared an easy recipe for high-protein rajma tikki chaat on her Instagram handle. And trust us, it looks incredibly delicious!

Also Read: From Rajma To Pumpkin: 6 Creative Desi-Style Hummus Recipes Without Chickpeas

What Makes Rajma Tikki Chaat A Must-Try?

Rajma tikki chaat offers a fun and healthy way to relish chaat. To make it, boiled rajma is combined with spices, makhana and cashew nuts, giving it a distinct taste. It is then topped with yoghurt and sweet and spicy chutneys. The fact that you can relish these similar flavours without compromising on your health makes this rajma tikki chaat a must-try. Whether you wish to make it at home or order similar chaat varieties online, they will surely win your heart.

Can You Have Rajma Tikki Chaat On A Weight Loss Diet?

The answer is yes! Rajma tikki chaat makes for a great addition to a weight loss diet. It is low in calories and high in protein, so you can enjoy it guilt-free. To make it healthier, you can even air-fry or bake the tikkis to eliminate the use of oil. Also, be sure not to go overboard with the chutneys, as they can increase the calorie count.

How To Make Rajma Tikki Chaat At Home | Rajma Tikki Chaat Recipe

This recipe comes together in just a few minutes, perfect for days when you're looking for something simple yet delicious to eat.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Begin by roasting makhana and cashew nuts in a pan. Once done, transfer them to a food processor and grind to form a smooth powder.

Now, heat ghee in a pan and add ginger, onions, and green chillies. Saute well.

Add boiled rajma, amchoor powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, salt and the prepared makhana-cashew powder.

Mash everything together using a masher and combine to form small tikkis.

Drizzle oil in a pan and shallow-fry the tikkis until they turn golden brown. Keep them aside.

Pour fresh yoghurt into a large platter and drizzle pudina and imli chutney over it.

Place the rajma tikkis over it and drizzle with more chutneys.

Garnish with beetroot slices and sev. That's it - your rajma tikki chaat is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: 6 Boiling Hacks That Guarantee Perfect Rajma Texture

This rajma tikki chaat is easy to make and packed with tantalising flavours. Try making it at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. If you wish to try more such high-protein rajma snacks, simply order them from an online food delivery application. You'll find plenty of options to choose from!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.