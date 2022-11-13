If you're someone who loves Japanese food, you know there's nothing more comforting than a hot bowl of ramen. This noodle soup is traditionally made using hand-pulled wheat noodles, a combination of rich flavoured broth and a selection of meats or veggies. And with the winter season just around the corner, you have all the more reason to treat yourself with a bowl of delicious ramen. However, if you're bored of regular ramen and want to give it an interesting twist, then this saucy ramen noodles recipe is definitely worth a try!





In this recipe, ramen noodles are cooked in a rich, spicy and flavourful sauce. The ramen really soaks up the sauce over time and makes it taste extremely delicious. The best part is that you can prepare these noodles in just under 10 minutes. Make these yummy noodles for a quick lunch or even for dinner. We are sure you'll love them as much as we do! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Saucy Ramen Noodles Recipe: How To Make Saucy Ramen Noodles

To begin with the recipe, first, mix corn-starch and water in a bowl. Next, in a separate bowl, whisk all the sauce ingredients together. Boil it for around 4-5 minutes and then reduce it to low flame. Stir in the corn-starch and water mixture. Allow it to simmer for some time or until the mixture coats the back of a spoon. Set aside.





Now, boil four cups of water in a pot set on high flame. Stir in the ramen noodles and cook until chewy. Once done, drain the noodles and pour the sauce over them. Mix well. Reduce the flame to medium and cook the noodles, until the sauce is slightly absorbed. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve hot and enjoy!







For the complete recipe of saucy ramen noodles, click here.













So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.