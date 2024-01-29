In the world of dosa, idli, and sambhar, rasam has made its share of a dedicated fan base. And we totally agree with it! Rasam defines comfort. A soulful mixture of aromatic spices, the tanginess of tamarind, and the sweetness of jaggery give the dish a unique flavour profile that's hard to ignore. You can have rasam in the form of soup or you can mix it with rice and enjoy a fulfilling meal for lunch. However you have it, the South Indian classic will never fail to impress you. What we love the most is the variation in its recipe.





Across the Southern region of India, you will get various types of rasam - tomato rasam, pepper rasam, and chicken rasam to name a few. We recently came across another such rasam recipe that left us spellbound with its rich aroma and zingy taste. It's the soul-soothing garlic rasam.





What Makes Garlic Rasam So Unique? Is It Healthy for Daily Consumption?

Garlic rasam, also called poondu rasam in Tamil and vellulli charu in Telugu, is quintessentially made by mixing garlic, tomato, tamarind, rasam powder, and boiled toor dal. To it, you add hing, jeera, ghee, etc., for enhanced flavours. Alongside, it's great for your digestion too.





Garlic is enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help protect your gut from intestinal worms and aid good bacteria. This helps regulate bodily functions and promote a healthy metabolism.

Easy Garlic Rasam Recipe: How To Make Garlic Rasam:

Here, we've got you the authentic garlic rasam recipe, shared by food content creator Uma Raghuraman, who goes by the name @masterchefmom on Instagram.





Step 1. Boil tomatoes, garlic pods, and curry leaves in water and tamarind juice.





Step 2. Add rasam powder and salt and simmer on low flame.





Step 3. Dilute boiled toor dal and add it to the mix.





Step 4. Add freshly pounded peppercorn, jeera, and coriander seeds mix for added flavours.





Step 5. Once boiled, switch off the flame and add a tadka of ghee, mustard seeds, and hing.





Step 6. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and enjoy.

Watch the detailed recipe video of garlic rasam:

