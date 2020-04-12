Pepper Rasam: Boost Your Immunity With This Flavourful South Indian Soup (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Rasam is power-packed with several nutrients

Pepper rasam works well as immunity booster

Pepper rasam doesn't need any lentil for preparation

No one can deny the fact that rasam is one of the principal dishes in a South Indian cuisine. It is that bowl of delight which every south Indian food lover can relate to! Rasam is basically a shorba-like soup (without corn flour starch). This soup is prepared with lentils, tamarind, curry leaves and spices, and is touted as a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and several other nutrients. Rasam, as per food historian KT Achaya's book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food', is also called saar, saaru, chaaru and pulusu in other south Indian languages. He also mentioned that the British colonials adopted it as a pungent soup called mulligatawny.





On that note, not every rasam recipe has lentils in it and one such example is the very popular pepper rasam or as traditionally called milagu rasam. This rasam is like a clear soup, which works great to ward off cold and flu. The ingredients that are used in milagu rasam, especially black pepper, garlic and haldi, are known for strengthening our immunity. Hence, in the southern part of India, this rasam is said to be served as home-remedy for these common cough and cold (just like a hot bowl of soup!).

Also Read: Watch: Welcome The Summer With This Raw Mango Rasam





Here's The Recipe For Milagu Rasam Or Pepper Rasam:

Serves: 2





Ingredients:





Tamarind pulp- 2 table spoons





Tomato- 1 (chopped)





Curry leaves- 10-12





Black peppercorn- 1-2 tablespoons





Garlic- 4-5 cloves





Dry red chilli- 3





Cumin seeds- 1 teaspoon





Hing- half teaspoon





Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon (freshly chopped)





Salt- to taste





Haldi- half teaspoon





Mustard seeds- 1 teaspoon





Oil- 1 tablespoon





Method:





Dry roast 2 red chilli, black-pepper, cumin seeds, garlic and 4-5 curry leaves.





Coarsely grind them in a mixer and keep it aside.





Take a kadhai and heat oil.





Add chopped tomatoes and the rest of the curry leaves, haldi and some salt and cook for 3-4 minutes.





Now add the coarsely ground masala and mix well.





Add the tamarind pulp and 2 cups of water and simmer the heat.





Close the lid and let it cook for at least 10 minutes.





In another pan, add some oil (or ghee).





Put mustard seeds, 1 red chilli and hing and temper them till the seeds start crackling. Do not burn the spices.





Now add the tempered spices in the kadhai (where the rasam is getting cooked).





Switch off the flame and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves, and if you want sprinkle some black pepper powder.





Just remember, do not over boil this rasam.





Serve milagu rasam/pepper rasam hot as an appetiser or with steamed rice and enjoy a delicious bowl of immunity booster!



















