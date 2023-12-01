When we think of South Indian cuisine, dishes like sambar, dosa, idli, and vada come to our minds. But did you know that rasam has its own place in this cuisine? A classic rasam is made with a mixture of delicious spices, including the sourness of tamarind, the sweetness of jaggery, and the spicy taste of spices. Rasam is consumed a lot in winter because it is full of many health benefits. Consuming it not only keeps your digestion healthy but also strengthens your immunity. Rasam is a comforting food for many people. In fact, if you have a cold, consuming a bowl of hot rasam gives you relief from that too.











If you want, you can pair this South Indian soup with rice, dosa, idli, vada, or papad. The best thing about rasam is that in this recipe you get a chance to experiment, and that is why we have many recipes to try, from the classic rasam recipe to lemon rasam. However, to make the perfect rasam, it is important to have the right balance of flavours and neither be too watery nor too thick. If you also want to prepare perfect rasam at home, then here we have given some tips along with the recipe which you can follow.

How to fix the excessive sourness of tamarind in rasam?







Rasam is prepared with a combination of tamarind and tomato, but sometimes, apart from tamarind, we use such a variety of tomatoes which is quite sour, due to which the rasam becomes quite tangy. To fix this tanginess, you have to cook one cup of gram dal and mash it in it. Add jaggery to the dal and after cooking for some time, add this mixture to the rasam. With this tip, you can balance the sourness of rasam.





Here are 7 important tips for making South Indian Rasam:







Tamarind is an important ingredient for making rasam; tamarind water is often used in rasam. Soak it in lukewarm water for at least 30 minutes.











If you do not have tamarind, you can use lemon to make the rasam sour.











Toor dal is used in classic rasam recipes, but it is not necessary to include it in every rasam recipe.











To make rasam powder, take whole red chilli, cumin, fenugreek seeds, black pepper, gram dal, and whole coriander. All these things have to be roasted with ghee on low flame.











After all the things cool down, prepare rasam powder by grinding the ingredients in a mortar and pestle; this gives more taste to the rasam.











If you want, you can also grind it in a mixer.











If you want to store the rasam, do not add green coriander to it. When you reheat it to drink, you can add green coriander to it.











If you want to enjoy delicious rasam this winter season, then we have five great options to try which you can make at home. Click here.





Try these recipes and let us know which rasam recipe you liked.











Happy cooking!



