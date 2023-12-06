The winter season is synonymous with a bounty of green delights, with spinach, bathua, sarso ka saag, and fenugreek hogging the limelight. Yet, amid the verdant chatter, one green gem often remains in the shadows - green garlic. This unsung hero of the winter vegetable lineup not only tantalizes the taste buds but also boasts a plethora of health benefits. Loaded with antioxidants, antibacterial and antiviral properties, and packed with nutrients like Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Phosphorus, green garlic is a seasonal delight that deserves a place on your plate.





Also Read: Craving Something Tasty and Healthy? Try These 3 Bathua Recipes for Diabetes Management!

Here Are 5 Benefits of Adding Green Garlic To Your Diet:

1. Immunity Boost:

Winter sickness be gone! Green garlic, with its powerhouse combination of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties, fortifies your immune system, providing a shield against seasonal ailments.





2. Digestive Dynamo:

Bid farewell to digestive discomfort. Green garlic works wonders for your digestion, offering relief from issues like constipation and stomach gas. Embrace it for a happier, healthier gut.





3. Blood Pressure Buddy:

Say hello to a healthier heart. Packed with magnesium and phosphorus, green garlic aids in blood pressure control, curbing bad cholesterol and promoting the good kind. Your heart will thank you.





4. Weight Management Wonder:

Dreaming of shedding those winter layers? Green garlic to the rescue! Low in calories and rich in fibre, it keeps you feeling full, preventing unnecessary snacking and supporting your weight loss journey.





5. Joint Joy:

Banish joint pain with the green magic of garlic. Loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential minerals, green garlic promotes optimal blood circulation, offering relief to those aching joints.





Also Read: 5 Lip-Smacking Paratha Recipes For Your Winter Weight Loss Diet

How To Add Green Garlic To Your Daily Diet

Green garlic, resembling its cousin green onion, is the youthful version of garlic harvested before the bulbs fully develop. Featuring long green leaves with petite white bulbs, it's a versatile addition to your kitchen.











Utilise both the leaves and bulbs to elevate the flavours of soups, broths, pasta, and meat dishes. Get creative by crafting delightful vegetable mixes with flour, adding them to paranthas or potatoes. The result? A burst of unique flavours that will redefine your culinary experience.











So, armed with the knowledge of green garlic's health benefits, make this seasonal vegetable a staple in your winter diet. Your taste buds and well-being will thank you. Cheers to a season of savouring the goodness of green garlic!



