In the paradise of all the rice dishes that we can possibly think of - biryani undoubtedly tops them all. And let's admit, we can hardly ever say no to a plate full of biryani. The spicy, aromatic and delicious biryani comes in a variety and fills our mouth with the goodness of various spices. While biryani is said to be introduced by the Mughals in India, this dish has risen to such popularity that people across the country have not only embraced it but also made different versions of it.





Although we are sure that till now you must have had the famous chicken biryani or mutton biryani - today, we bring you a recipe of a vegetarian biryani that is full of vegetables and masalas which will give you a burst of flavour in the first bite. It is perfect for the time when you want to make something for your guests or just indulge in the goodness of vegetables! So, without waiting any further, let us see how to make this aromatic and rich subz biryani!

Make some yummy biryani

Here Is The Recipe Of Subz Biryani | Subz Biryani Recipe

To make this dish first, boil and drain rice in four cups of boiling salted water with green cardamoms, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf until three-fourths done. Heat oil in a Kadai and deep-fry the onions till golden.

In a bowl, mix the vegetables with the yoghurt, masalas and fried onions.





Transfer the mixture to a deep non-stick pan; Spread the rice over the vegetables along with olives. Sprinkle the saffron-flavoured milk, coriander leaves, mint leaves, kewra essence, ginger strips, remaining garam masala powder and remaining browned onions over the rice.





Cover the pan with the lid and cook over medium heat till the rice and vegetables are done. This may take around 15-20 minutes.





Once done, serve it with some boondi raita, chutney and enjoy hot!





For the full recipe of subs biryani, click here.





Make this delicious loaded biryani and let us know how you liked it!