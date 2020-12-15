SEARCH
  • Paneer Makhani Biryani: The Heavenly Combination That Will Leave You Wanting More (Recipe Video Inside)

Paneer Makhani Biryani: The Heavenly Combination That Will Leave You Wanting More

Paneer Makhani Biryani: This dish brings together the goodness of two much-loved dishes, Paneer Makhani and Biryani.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 15, 2020 19:09 IST

Highlights
  • Paneer Makhani and Biryani are both immensely loved dishes
  • This recipe brings together the best of both worlds
  • Try this luscious and droolworthy one-pot Paneer Makhani Biryani

Think Biryani and one instantly starts to salivate. The one-pot meal has an insane fan following across the world. Ardent lovers of the dish will endlessly debate about which Biryani is the best. If you are passionate about your Biryani as much as we are, here's a recipe you have got to try. This Paneer Makhani biryani is a combination which brings together the best of both worlds in a single dish.

With an array of spices and a delicious creamy gravy, the Paneer Makhani biryani is a wonderful dish you just can't go wrong with. Paneer Makhani is one of the most-loved gravy dishes of the vegetarian Indian cuisine made with paneer cubes and creamy tomato-onion gravy. Paneer Makhani Biryani takes this a step further by making a delectable Paneer Makhani which is then mixed with cooked rice and a range of other ingredients. The whole dish is cooked 'Dum' style and served hot and fresh.

Paneer Makhani Biryani brings together the best of both worlds. 

The best part about the Paneer Makhani biryani is that it is a complete meal by itself. So if you want to skip the fuss of cooking multiple dishes and gravies for dinner - this recipe is the ultimate saviour.

How To Make Paneer Makhani Biryani | Paneer Makhani Biryani Recipe

The recipe begins by lightly sautéing paneer cubes in oil for a couple of minutes. Then, a delicious Paneer Makhani gravy is prepared with onion, tomato, whole spices and nuts such as cashews and almonds. Once the Paneer gravy is ready, cooked rice is added to it along with fried onions and coriander. The whole dish is left to cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes. The Paneer Makhani Biryani is served hot and fresh!

Head to the top of the article for the full recipe video. Click here for a step-by-step recipe text.

Happy Cooking!

