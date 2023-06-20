Everyone who is familiar with Indian food would also be familiar with biryani. The fragrant and festive rice dish is a meal like no other. Made from combining some aromatic whole spices with slow-cooked meat and/or vegetables, and semi-cooked rice, the dish can be quite intimidating for those who are not well-versed with the cooking technique. There are several different types of biryanis prepared in the Indian subcontinent, with each region adding its own twist and unique flavours to the dish. Although originally, biryani was meant to be a non-vegetarian dish, it has slowly evolved to accommodate the tastes of vegetarians as well. A number of different vegetables and vegetarian proteins are added to veg biryani recipes, which are essentially 'meat-less' versions of the delectable rice dish.





Today we are sharing with you, six of our best veg biryani recipes that you would love to try at home. All these recipes use the typical technique of cooking that is used for biryanis, but the meats are substituted with ingredients like chickpeas, cottage cheese (paneer), mixed vegetables and jackfruit pulp. Kathal or jackfruit has come to be known as 'vegan meat' due to its unique texture.





Also Read: Learn The Art Of Making Biryani With These 4 Easy Steps

Best Veg Biryani Recipes: Biryani has slowly evolved to accommodate the tastes of vegetarians as well

Veg Biryani Recipes: 11 Best Biryani Recipes For Vegetarians-

A black chickpea curry is prepared in this recipe that is a more flambuoyant version of a popular comfort food combination of chickpeas and rice. The chickpeas are cooked with all the whole spices and then covered with a layer of the long-grain basmati rice that is then drizzled with a creamy spicy jhol or curry.

If you are fond of exotic vegetables, then this biryani recipe is for you. The recipe contains a rainbow's worth of vegetables- from carrots, beetroot, French beans, to broccoli and even green and yellow zucchini. This recipe contains a whole lot of nutrition and of course, flavour too!





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: Easy Biryani Masala Recipe For Homemade Biryani

This recipe is made especially decadent by deep-frying balls of paneer that are prepared by mixing crumbled paneer with bread crumbs and a ginger-garlic paste. This recipe is fit for a festive feast or a special occasion.

This recipe contains jackfruit cooked in a host of spices and then added to half-cooked rice. The cooked vegetable is layered with rice and then cooked again to a delicious finish. This vegetarian biryani is a delight for vegetarians and meat-lovers, alike.

Another festive vegetarian dish that is fit for a lavish family dinner is the makhni paneer biryani. Seared paneer cubes are cooked in creamy makhni gravy, along with whole spices and then covered with half-cooked basmati rice.





Also Read: 7 Biryanis from South India You Shouldn't Miss, From Hyderabadi to Bhatkali, Beary and More!

Simple, yet scrumptious, this vegetable biryani recipe is made with your favourite mix of desi vegetables that are stir-fried with masalas and then layered with rice. This biryani can be prepared on days when your palate is craving something comforting yet rich.

Veg Dum Biryani is a delectable dish where cauliflower, carrots, and peas are cooked with aromatic spices and rice on a slow flame to perfection. This cooking technique is known as dum style. We are confident that you will love trying this mouthwatering dish.

Zaitooni Subz Biryani is an aromatic and flavorful biryani packed with the goodness of veggies, olives, and whole spices. It is easy to make and perfect to serve for lunch or dinner.





Chana Dal Biryani is a protein-rich and delicious biryani, which is a Hyderabadi delicacy. It is easy to make and tastes best when served with raita or salan. You can enhance its flavour by adding fresh mint leaves and coriander leaves.





Mushroom Biryani offers a unique variation of biryani that incorporates the goodness of mushrooms. Spices like cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, and bay leaf provide an aromatic twist to this dish.





Veg Matka Biryani is a popular Gujarati delight. This biryani features paneer, vegetables, whole spices, cheese, and creamy gravy, which combine to create a distinctive taste. The smoky flavour is imparted by placing a burning coal inside the pot after layering the ingredients.











Biryani is delicious in all forms and these vegetarian biryani recipes will turn naysayers into fans as well. It's time to get cooking!