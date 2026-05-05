India's culinary landscape is full of regional desserts that reflect local traditions and flavours. Among them, Bengali sweets hold a special place for their rich taste and unique preparation styles. Curd-based desserts, in particular, have long been a part of eastern India's food culture. Two such popular treats are mishti doi and bhapa doi, often seen at festive tables and family gatherings. Though they may look similar at first glance, these desserts differ in texture, preparation and overall flavour. Understanding the difference between them adds a new appreciation for traditional Indian sweets. Here is a closer look at what sets these two delicacies apart.

What Is Mishti Doi?

Mishti doi is a traditional Bengali sweet made from fermented milk and sugar. The milk is slow-cooked and sweetened, then allowed to set naturally, resulting in a thick and creamy yoghurt. It has a caramel-like flavour due to the use of jaggery or caramelised sugar.





Also Read: How To Make No Sugar Mishti Doi At Home: Step-By-Step Recipe

What Is Bhapa Doi?

Bhapa doi is a steamed yoghurt dessert that also originates from Bengal. It is made by mixing curd with condensed milk or sugar and then steaming the mixture until it sets. Unlike mishti doi, it has a denser and more pudding-like consistency. Its flavour is richer and slightly more indulgent because of the added milk components.

Mishti Doi vs Bhapa Doi: Key Differences Explained

1. Preparation Method

The biggest difference lies in how the two desserts are made. Mishti doi is prepared by fermenting sweetened milk, allowing it to set over several hours without any heat once prepared. Bhapa doi, on the other hand, is cooked using steam, which gives it a completely different structure. This contrast in method is what primarily defines their individual textures and taste profiles.

2. Texture And Consistency

Mishti doi has a soft, creamy and slightly loose consistency similar to yoghurt. It is smooth and easy to scoop, often melting gently on the tongue. Bhapa doi is firmer and more compact due to the steaming process. Its texture resembles that of a custard or pudding, making it feel heavier and richer compared to mishti doi.

3. Taste And Sweetness

The flavour of mishti doi is mild, with subtle caramel notes that come from slow cooking the milk. It tastes light and balanced, making it suitable for everyday indulgence. Bhapa doi has a deeper and more pronounced sweetness, often enriched by condensed milk. This makes it taste more dessert-like and slightly richer in comparison.

4. Ingredients Used

Mishti doi is made using just a few simple ingredients like milk, sugar or jaggery and a starter culture for fermentation. Bhapa doi includes similar ingredients but often uses condensed milk or thickened milk to achieve its dense texture. The additional ingredients in bhapa doi contribute to its creamier and more indulgent profile.





Also Read: How To Make Bengali Bhapa Doi? 5 Yummy Varieties You Can Try At Home

5. Cooking And Serving Style

Mishti doi is traditionally set in earthen pots, which help enhance its flavour and keep it naturally cool. It is usually served chilled and enjoyed as a light dessert after meals. Bhapa doi is steamed in containers and then cooled before serving. It can be served either slightly chilled or at room temperature and is often cut into slices like a pudding.





Both mishti doi and bhapa doi celebrate the richness of Bengali cuisine, each offering its own distinct taste and experience.