'Luka Chuppi' Actor Kriti Sanon's Birthday Cakes Are Every Chocolate Lover's Dream Come True (See Pics)

Kriti can be seen surrounded by not one or two but three cakes!

Actress Kriti Sanon celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday. The actress was recently seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and actor Varun Sharma of 'Fukrey' fame. The movie opened to mixed reactions from critics and masses. While some panned the movie for its lacklustre storyline, some appreciated the parts played by Dosanjh and Sanon. Prior to 'Arjun Patiala', Kriti was seen in 'Luka Chuppi', which was a blockbuster at box office. Kriti is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Housefull 4'; the movie is slated to release later this year. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol in lead. Kriti celebrated her 29th birthday with her close family and industry friends. In one of the videos posted by her doting sister Nupur Sanon, Kriti can be seen surrounded by not one or two but three cakes! Yes, we heard you - this is stuff dreams are made of.





In the video, Kriti, in her beautiful tangerine-coloured dress, is trying to grab hold of the knife to cut three beautiful cakes placed in front of her, as her friends cheer her along. Warda Khan, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also present at the intimate gathering. Out of the three birthday cakes, there were two chocolate truffle cakes and one mixed-fruit gateaux. Kriti is a self-confessed foodie.





The actor loves chocolate and even got to learn the art of chocolate making for her movie 'Raabta'. She also made some chocolates for an NDTV interview as part of her promotional activity for 'Raabta', where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Interestingly, for her movie 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Sanon also tried her hands at making some delicious imarti. She posted a video of her making the Indian sweetmeat in Lucknow.





Kriti is a fitness icon for many. The actress sure knows how to balance her sweet-tooth cravings and those indulgent spells. She has a dedicated workout regime and diet. We also get a glimpse of healthy detox drinks and salads on her social media feed occasionally. We hope you had a fantastic birthday Kriti.







