Kriti Sanon Enjoys A Lunch Of Aamras With Pooris In Ahemadabad! (See Pic)

Kriti was in Gujarat and had a scrumptious lunch of aamras and pooris.

Kriti is quite the foodie and loves eating fruits.

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her next big release, Arjun Patiala, where she will be seen alongside actors Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Sanon, who is known for her delicate features and cutesy roles in romantic Bollywood movies was praised a lot for her showcasing her acting chops in Bareilly Ki Barfi last year. Kriti is pretty active on social media as well and the actor keeps her fans and followers updated through her Twitter and Instagram pages. She recently posted about the release of Arjun Patiala on September 13, and we just can't wait to watch this talented trio on the big screen.

Kriti Sanon is quite a foodie, too, and she frequently posts pictures of some delectable dishes on her Instagram page. The diva was in Ahmedabad recently and she posted the picture of a mouth-watering plate of fluffy hot pooris with fresh aamras. Have a look!



Doesn't that look absolutely scrumptious? Poori with aamras is a combination, which is a summer favourite of people across the Indian subcontinent. Aamras is made by mixing fresh pulp from ripe mangoes with spices like cardamom powder, and sweetening it with sugar. The mango dish is primarily enjoyed in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which explains why Kriti would feel compelled to post a picture of the aamras from Ahmedabad, as it would be especially delicious!

Aamras is a regular feature on dining tables in Maharashtrian households during the summers and is also served during Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya. Looks like Kriti is indulging her sweet tooth this week. After all, who can resist a bowl of freshly made aamras, especially if it's served with hot pooris? Kriti is really of fruits and her daily diet includes a bowl of fresh salad with every meal. The actor doesn't believe in sticking to one strict diet plan, but rather makes healthy food choices on a daily basis. Well, we wish Kriti all the best for her upcoming release and hope she keeps sharing her love for food with us!