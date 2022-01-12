There's something extraordinary about a plate of dosa along with chutney and sambar that soothes our soul every time we indulge into it. A quintessential South Indian dish, this iconic recipe makes for a perfect meal, be it for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Thin, crispy and filling to the core, dosas are wafer-like crepes loaded with flavourful masalas that can please the taste buds as well as our stomach in just a matter of minutes. If you are a staunch dosa lover (just like us), then here we bring you one more classic dosa recipe to try at home. It is called Madrasi Dosa. As the name suggests, this recipe is a special dosa recipe originated from the streets of Chennai.





Also Read: 10 Local Dishes You Must Try in Chennai





Made with raw rice flour, parboiled rice along with urad dal and chana dal and more, this dosa is perfectly crispy and crunchy. The filling of the flavourful masala creates magic on the taste buds. If you want your dosas to be more flavourful, you can also add some chopped chillies, onions, and diced coconuts. Wondering how to make it at the comfort of your home? here we bring you a very easy, quick and simple recipe. Read on.

Madrasi Dosa Recipe: How To Make Madrasi Dosa

The steps to make this recipe is almost similar to the ubiquitous masala dosa, the only difference is the addition of parboiled rice and a number of lentils to give extra crunch and flavour to the recipe. To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is soak raw rice, urad dal, chana dal, tur dal together.

After 3-4 hours of soaking, blend these ingredients together and then add parboiled rice. Blend again. Now for potato masala, heat oil in a heavy bottomed vessel, add mustard seeds and as they begin to splutter, add urad dal and allow the dal to turn red.





Then, add curry leaves, green chilies and ginger and mix for a few seconds. Add the sliced onions and saute for 5-6 minutes on low to medium flame.





For the complete recipe of Madrasi Dosa, click here.





For more dosa recipes, click here. If you would love to try fusion dosas, click here.





If you love exploring different varieties of dosa, this recipe is a must-try! Try it at home and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!



