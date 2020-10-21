Maha Navami 2020: Date, Time, Significance And Dishes To Prepare For The Festival

Maha Navami 2020 is being celebrated on 24th October.

Navami 2020: The festive season is in full swing, and the weather transforms rapidly as we head towards colder days. There is a string of back-to-back festivals lined up, starting with Navratri ending with Dussehra, going right up to Diwali. Maha Navami or Navami is one such important festival that marks the end of the nine days of fasting in Navratri. It is a very special day in many households all across the country, who celebrate by observing fast and offer prasad to Goddess Durga who is traditionally worshipped during this period. Here's all you need to know about Maha Navami 2020.





Date And Time Of Maha Navami 2020 | Maha Navami 2020 Date And Time

This year, Maha Navami falls on Saturday, that is, the 24th of October. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day begins early morning on 24th October and finishes the next day. Here is the exact time of Maha Navami 2020:





Navami 2020 Tithi Begins - 06:58 AM on Oct 24, 2020.





Navami 2020 Tithi Ends - 07:41 AM on Oct 25, 2020.





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Significance Of Maha Navami | Maha Navami 2020 Significance In Hindu Calendar

Navratri is one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu calendar for new beginnings and purchases too. Thus, the last day of the nine-day period or Navami is also of special significance. Not only is Maha Navami the last day of the Navratra period, but it is also the third and final day of the Durga Puja.

Navami is the third and final day of the Durga Puja.

How To Celebrate Maha Navami 2020 | Special Dishes To Prepare For Maha Navami 2020

On the day of Maha Navami, devotees wake up early to fast and pray to Goddess Durga. Kanjak Puja or Kanya Puja is also done on this day in some households, while others prefer the Ashtami day to do the same. The traditional bhog or prasad served to young girls as part of the puja includes kale chane (black gram), poori, and halwa. Apart from this, a few prepare meethe chawal as well.





Here are some more dishes and recipes that you can make on Maha Navami 2020:





1. Kesari Sabudana Khichdi





Sabudana is a popular ingredient eaten in the nine-day fasting period, and this Sabudana Khichdi has just a hint of flavour with saffron.





Sabudana Khichdi is light, flavourful and delicious.

2. Kuttu Ki Puri





How about replacing puris in the bhog Prasad with kuttu puri instead? These crispy and fluffy creations will bowl you over.





3. Vratwale Paneer Rolls





Paneer rolls never cease to amaze, which is why these vrat-special paneer rolls are a must-try this Navami.





Paneer rolls can be made vrat-style too.

4. Makhana Kheer





Makhana tastes equally delicious whether as something sweet or savoury. Try this Makhana kheer for an amazing sugary treat.





5. Samak Dosa





Samak ke chawal is also a vrat-special ingredient had during the fasting days. This Samak Dosa will be like any other you have ever tasted!





Happy Maha Navami 2020!