Celebrate The Ongoing Festivities With A Range Of Different Puris

Highlights The ongoing festivals are not complete without puri dish

The perfect puri is fried crispy, golden bread that is puffed

Here are some interesting recipes of different kinds of puris



Navratri has almost come to an end and the festivals of Ashtami and Ram Navami are upon us. Both the festivals are celebrated with religious practices, prayers and of course, loads of food. The festival of fasting and feasting is not complete without some authentic Indian vegetarian dishes and the one food that top everyone's wishlist is piping hot puri. The perfect puri is fried crispy, golden bread that is puffed, and goes with a variety of other dishes. Rasiley aloo, aloo gobhi, channe, sitaphal - pair puri with almost any dish and you get a heart-pleasing and stomach-filling meal. Puri is rolled like a roti out of puri-specific dough and then deep-fried in ghee or any other oil till it cooks, rises and floats above the oil.



Puri can be made with a variety of flours - whole wheat flour, refined white flour, kuttu or singhada flour. You can also experiment with vegetables and lentils and a range of spices to spice up your favourite meal. Fasting or not fasting, you can relish this yummy treat and celebrate the festival in all its fervour.











(Also Read: Ram Navami: Significance, Date, Prayers And Food Traditions)



YouTuber and Indian food enthusiast Manjula dishes out some interesting recipes of different kinds of puris through her channel - Manjula's Kitchen. You can easily make these puris at home and team them up with savoury dishes or halwa of your choice.





Plain Atta Puri











Masala Puri









Urad Dal Puri (Bedmi Puri)

















Palak Puri

















Plain Dal Puri



















(Also Read: Bedmi Puri Aur Rasiley Aloo Recipe)



Follow these recipes and celebrate Navratri, Ram Navami and Ashtami by impressing your family or guests with your culinary skills. Perfect way to spend the weekend ahead!









