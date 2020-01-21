Watch: Try This Quick & Easy Sabudana Khichdi For A Comforting Meal At Home

Highlights Sabudana (tapioca) is a wonderful ingredient to prepare light meals

Tikkis to kebabs and khichdi, it is a versatile one to cook anything with

Here is a delicious sabudana khichdi recipe you can try at home

There is absolutely no denying the fact that a bowl of heart-warming khichdi after a tiring day at work is enough to satiate the soul. Light on the tummy, easy to cook in the kitchen and full of health benefits, khichdi has definitely made a mark as the ultimate comfort food and we can't agree more. As per nutritionists and health experts, a bowl of piping hot khichdi is also said to be enough to nourish our body in sickness. Packed with the goodness of lentils, rice, ghee and veggies, khichdi is a protein-rich delight that is loved by all.





While you might think of khichdi that can only be cooked with some rice and lentils and taste the same, then we give you a khichdi recipe that comes with a twist! Sabudana (tapioca) is another versatile ingredient that can be used to cook everything, from kebabs and tikkis to khichdi, and not even for once you'll be disappointed. Sabudana are tiny translucent droplet-like balls that are extracted from tapioca roots. They are used in Indian kitchens mostly during the time of Navratri since it is permissible to consume during fasting. Sabudana besides being versatile food comes loaded with nutrients such as calcium, carbs and fibre. Here is a quick and easy sabudana khichdi recipe that you can try at home when you wish to experiment a little. Soaked sabudana mixed with crushed peanut and black salt, cooked in ghee along with a host of spices and sautéed boiled potato cubes. Top it with coriander leaves and mix a little for a refreshing flavour.

(Also Read: 5 Best Sabudana Recipes | Easy Sabudana Recipes)





This recipe of sabudana khichdi can be a perfect alternative during the fasting period of Navratri by simply replacing the salt with rock salt (sendha namak). Here is the recipe of light, quick and easy sabudana khichdi from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Sabudana Khichdi Recipe















