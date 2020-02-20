Mahashivratri 2020: Make This Quick And Easy Sabudana Aloo Cheela If You Are Fasting

Make this healthy vrat cheela for breakfast this Shivratri.

Highlights This year Mahashivratri falls on Friday, 21st February 2020.

Many people observe fast the whole day and worship Lord Shiva.

Here is a recipe of a delicious vrat-special sabudana aloo cheela.

The whole nation is all geared up to celebrate one of the biggest Hindu festivals - Mahashivratri. Known as the 'Great Night Of Shiva', this year Mahashivratri falls on Friday, 21st February 2020. The festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of 'Phalguna' every year. It is believed that Shivratri commemorates the consummation of Lord Shiva's marriage ages ago. Staunch devotees stay up all night offering prayers to Lord Shiva and singing hymns and religious songs. Temples are decorated and thronged by people all day and night who make sure to wear new clothes, give bath to Shiva Ling in the temple and make offerings including milk, fruits and bael leaves.





It's also common for many devotees to observe fast on this pious day. Some of them keep the extreme nirjaala fast that required them to go without any food and water. Some people observe phalhar fast, wherein they consume only milk and fruits. And there are some people who keep sattvik fast, which allows them to eat light sattvik meals, including dishes made with pseudo cereals and grains like sabudana singhara or kuttu.





So, instead of having rotis made with regular atta, you can have roti-like dishes made with these vrat-special grains. If you are also planning to observe fast for Mahashivratri but can't go without food the whole day, this recipe of sabudana aloo cheela is perfect for you. Both sabudana (tapioca pearls) and aloo (potatoes) are tremendously satiating and also provide bouts of energy to the body, helping us sated and active all the day long till we break our fast.

The recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' will let you cook this Shivratri fast-special dish with ease. This sabudana aloo cheela is very easy to make and can be whipped up in just few minutes. And, it is healthy too! The recipe will also show how to make peanut chutney to go with the cheela. This chutney is made with curd and peanut powder. The pairing of this cheela and chutney will make for a delicious morning meal.





Have this delicious, satisfying sabudana cheela for breakfast and you'll feel just fine during the festival of Mahashivratri.





Watch the recipe video of sabudana aloo cheela here:

