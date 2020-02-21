Mahashivratri 2020: On A Vrat? Make This Vrat-Special Sabudane ki Kheer! 

Sabudana's versatility has paved way for many dishes

The season of festivities is upon us and we cannot be merrier. The nation is immersed in Mahashivratri celebrations. Shivrati is one of India's most ancient and widely celebrated festivals. Mahashivratri is celebrated in the Hindu month of 'Phagun'. According to legends, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati consummated their marriage on Mahashivaratri. On this pious day, devotees throng temples and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. They also please their beloved deity by offering fresh fruits and flowers. Many followers observe ritualistic fasts called Mahashivratri vrat, where they refrain from eating meat and drinking alcohol. Most people who are fasting opt for a phallar vrat, where they consume fruits, milk and milk-based desserts.





Sabudana (or Tapioca) is a vrat staple that can be used to make a gamut of dishes. It is as good in savoury preparations as it is in desserts. Sabudana's versatility has paved way for many vrat-friendly preparations like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and sabudana kheer. You can find sabudana in any local grocery store near you. They appear like white tiny globules. You need to wash the sabudana and soak sabudana in water. If you are in a rush and do not have time to soak the sabudana, you can just wash them clean and use them for your kheer. Tapioca pearls soften as they are boiled during kheer preparation.





Add Sabudana in milk only when it has come to boil. Cook them until they turn transparent and soft for around 10-15 minutes, make sure to stir continuously. Add sugar and cardamom powder later and let the milk thicken a bit for 5-7 minutes. You can garnish it with sliced almonds and serve warm or chilled.

Here Are Some Sabudana or Tapioca Health Benefits You May Not Have Known:







1. Tapioca is a source of good carb and helps keep you energised.





2. They are also replete with calcium that is good for bones and teeth.





3. Being high in fibre, they help keeping you satiated and facilitate healthy weight management.





4. Sabudana supports healthy digestion.





5. It is low in sodium.





6. The high iron content of sabudana is beneficial for people with anaemia.











Here's a recipe of sabudana kheer. Try it at home today for your Mahashivratri vrat. Those who are not observing the fast will also enjoy it in equal measure. Happy Mahashivratri everybody!







