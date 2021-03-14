It is that time of the year again. The days are longer, warmer and more pleasant. Fresh cottons have replaced bulky woolens, and instead of hot kadhas, you are craving for something cold and refreshing. Something like a milky and nutty kulfi? For the uninitiated, kulfi is an Indian dessert that is relished in summers. For most of us, it is not officially summer until we have had our first kulfi of the season. And now that we have the excuse, we are in no mood to hold back.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Hyderabadi Dum Ka Murgh (Easy Recipe Inside)

Making kulfi at home is quite a cakewalk, and guess what, we just stumbled upon an easier way to make kulfi. With this pre-mix, you can make kulfi, anywhere, anytime, that too in under 2 minutes.

The fabulous kulfi pre-mix recipe is shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', and here's what you need to do.

(Also Read: Ever Tried Moong Dal Ke Kabab? This Soft-Vegetarian Kabab Is Ultimate Indulgence)

Kulfi is an Indian dessert

1. Grease pan with oil.

2. Add sugar and melt it on low flame.

3. Take a plate and place a butter paper/foil paper, and grease it.

4. Stir the sugar until it changes colour slightly.

5. Once you have completely caramelised the sugar, turn off the gas.

6. Place the caramalised sugar on the butter paper. Let it dry.

7. Once dry, take that caramel brittle in your hand and crush it in small pieces.

8. Take a grinding jar and grind the caramel until you get a fine powder.

9. Transfer the powder in a bowl.

10. Take white bread slices and remove the edges.

11. Tear the bread in small pieces and grind in a jar until you get fine powder.

12. Dry roast breadcrumbs until slightly brown. This increases the shelf-life of premix.

13. Turn off the flame and transfer breadcrumbs into a bowl. Let it cool.

14. Take a big mixing bowl, add roasted breadcrumbs, caramel powder milk powder, corn flour or arrowroot powder, cardamom powder, chopped almonds, chopped pistachios, saffron strands. Your premix is ready, you can store it for 6 months in an air-tight container.

You can use this premix to make kulfi, rabdi and flavoured milk as well.

How to make kulfi:

1. Add milk in a bowl, followed by kulfi pre-mix. Mix well.

2. On low medium flame, heat this milk and pre-mix combination, until milk thickens. Your rabdi is ready. You can have it as is or use this rabdi to make kulfi.

3. For kulfi, transfer the rabdi and run it in a mixer/grinder jar.

4. Transfer the smooth rabri to kulfi moulds or glasses that are pointed towards the end.

5. Cover the mouths of the glasses with foil paper. Prick it in the centre, add a stick (optional).

7. Freeze it for 5-6 hours. Your kulfi is ready.

You can watch the detailed recipe here.