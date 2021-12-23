Indian curries and gravies are known to be hearty in taste and full of butter and masalas. While these are the common things that we often associate with our meals, it is the mix of the gravy that matters the most. Generally made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, spices and sometimes cashews - an all-purpose gravy works for every possible dish and does wonders in our food. Plus, it is the easiest to prepare. However, not everyone can indulge in this gravy. Many of us try to avoid onions and garlic in our meals. Because of the same, we have also adapted and learned to make dishes without onion and garlic. So, if you are also one of those who avoid these two ingredients, fret not. Here we bring you a no-onion, no-garlic all-in-one gravy that you can make in no time.





This gravy, which is also referred to as 'Jain gravy', is easy to make. The best part about this is that it will be ready in just 20 minutes and you can store it for up to two weeks. This gravy also makes your work in the kitchen hassle-free as you can make a complete meal in a jiffy! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this all-in-one gravy!

Here's How To Make No Onion, No Garlic All-Purpose Gravy

First, cut out 5-6 tomatoes and roast them in a pan. In the same pan, add ginger, cashews and melon. Let the tomatoes soften. Once done, blend them in a grinder. Now in the same pan, add 2-4 tablespoons of oil. Now add dry red chilli, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, amchoor powder and mix. Add the blended tomatoes and let them cook. Once the gravy starts leaving the oil, add some water and cook for a while. Then take it out and store it in a jar!

For the full recipe of no onion, no garlic, all-in-one gravy, click here.





Make this gravy and save your time in the kitchen!