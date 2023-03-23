Chole is a popular dish in north India. If you belong to this part of the country, then you would definitely know the taste of this amazing dish. Chole is a common item that is made in Punjabi households. There are many ways to make a special chole dish. Amritsari chole, pindi chole and chole masala - all these are famous dishes that people make on festivals and special occasions. Onion, tomato, oil and spices are used to make all these chole recipes. However, everyone has their own style of cooking; some people like to cook chole by adding onions, garlic and tomatoes, while there are some people who cook without them. But today we have come up with a special recipe of chole in which oil has not been used at all. Yes, you read it right, this spicy chole recipe has been prepared with zero oil.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Amritsari Chole At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Now, you must be thinking how it is possible, but trust us, this delicious chole recipe can be easily prepared without oil. It tastes almost like your normal chole masala. You do have to prepare a masala for this recipe, which creates magic in the dish. No-oil chole masala is perfect for those people who don't want to eat oily food on a weight loss diet. The method of making chole masala is the same as the regular recipe except you have to keep a few things in mind; continue reading to know about it:

How to Make Chole Masala Without Oil:

1.Prepare Chole Masala

Heat a pan, add 3 whole red chillies, 2 tbsp whole coriander, 1 tbsp fennel, 2 tbsp cumin, 3 black cardamoms, 3 green cardamoms and 10-12 black peppercorns. Roast them on low flame for 2 minutes and cool it down. After that, put the spice mix in a jar and grind finely to make powder.

2. Process To Boil Chole

We all know that chole should be soaked overnight or for 5 to 6 hours. Post that, heat a pressure cooker. Add one chopped onion in it and roast it for a while. If onion sticks, add a little bit of water in it. Add 1 cup overnight soaked chole in it. Now add some salt, garlic, ginger, 1 big cardamom, small cardamom and bay leaf in it. Pour one cup of water. Meanwhile, take a pan with 2 cups of water and put tea leaves in it and boil it well. After some time, when the colour of the water becomes dark, turn off the flame and sieve this water and put it in the chole, mix all the ingredient well and close the lid. Cook till 6 whistles.

Also Read: 5 Delicious Ways To Make Chole/White Chana At Home

3.Time To Add Masala and Spices

When the pressure releases, open the lid and switch on the flame. Bring to a boil. At this stage, add red chili powder (according to the taste), 2 tsp coriander powder, anardana, dry mango powder, kasuri methi and special chole masala. Cook for 5 minutes, add garam masala and mix it well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Pair this chole masala with rice or chapati.





Now, try this oil-free masala recipe and enjoy your delicious meal.