The dreaded weekday can be hectic for everyone. It doesn't matter if we are working from home or going to the office, we just don't get the time to take a break till the work hours end. The only moment of peace we get to enjoy it when we are eating lunch or dinner! It is the perfect time for us to just enjoy and relax. One popular legume that if often eaten for our meals is the chickpea/white chana. Traditionally eaten in the form of delicious curry, foodies just can't keep their hands off this ingredient! We have shortlisted five delicious recipes you can make using chickpeas and each dish is going to make you love eating this legume.





5 Delicious Ways To Make Chole/White Chana At Home:

1.Chole

With a complete host of spices cooked together with chickpeas such as bay leaf, cinnamon, cumin seeds, cloves, whole peppercorns, and green and black cardamom, we are sure you wouldn't be able to resist cooking this recipe again and again along with crispy bhature..





Click here for the full recipe of Chole.

2.Chole Samosa Chaat

For the unversed, chole samosa chaat is made with crispy smashed samosa, layered with spicy chole (chickpea curry), tangy sauces, dahi, and a host of other spices. This recipe can be a perfect fit to treat your guest at sudden gatherings and on any special occasion.

Click here for the full recipe of Chole Samosa Chaat.

3.Chickpea Burger

Burgers are one of the top choices when it comes to food that's filling, delicious and easy on the pocket. This chickpea burger is a great way to make fussy eaters fill their part of protein for the day.





Click here for the full recipe of Chickpea Burger.

4.Chole Chicken

What if we told you that a dish could be considered the peak of this cuisine, and nothing could get more Punjabi than this? Combining two of the most sought-after Punjabi dishes, chole and chicken curry, here is the fusion - A chole chicken curry.





Click here for the full recipe of Chole Chicken.

5.Hummus

Hummus is probably the only creamy dip that comes with no guilt attached for being low in calories, yet not lagging behind in terms of taste. A star feature in the Middle East and North African cuisines, this creamy and delicious dip is an absolute treat.





Click here for the full recipe of Hummus.





Try out these delicious white chana recipes and let us know which one is your favourite!










