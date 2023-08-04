Indian cuisine is brimming with diversity; when it comes to regional dishes, each state offers a plethora of delicious options that can entirely transform your taste buds. Rajasthan, a state in India renowned for its history, culture, handicrafts, and delectable food, boasts iconic dishes such as lal maas, gatte ki sabzi, bajre ki roti, and rabodi ki sabzi. Among these culinary treasures, Dal Baati stands out as a wonderful recipe with fans across the globe. Dal Baati is created from a blend of wheat flour and five types of lentils, served alongside ghee and churma.





Also Read: 8 Cooking Ingredients You Must Always Have In Your Kitchen





Traditionally, Daal Baati is cooked over hot coals. However, in urban areas where this method may not be feasible, people resort to roasting it in a tandoor or oven. Alternatively, deep frying in oil is also an option. Crispy Batis, enriched with ghee, offer a delectable treat. If you're keen on exploring new dishes, we present a unique version of this Rajasthani specialty that can be prepared at home in just 20 to 25 minutes, without an oven. The Rajasthani Masala Baati recipe has been shared by YouTuber Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', and you can easily recreate it by following the step-by-step instructions provided.

Also Read: 5 Mouthwatering Rice Flour Breakfasts That'll Make You Jump Out Of Bed





To prepare the Masala Baati, begin by taking wheat flour in a bowl. Add carom seeds and salt to the flour. Knead the mixture into a dough, incorporating all the ingredients thoroughly. Cover the dough with a cloth and set it aside. Now, move on to the filling. Heat oil in a pan and add boiled potatoes and peas, along with green chillies, salt, ginger, and spices. Saute the mixture briefly, then turn off the heat and allow it to cool. Shape the dough into small balls, fill them with the prepared filling, and seal them. Heat a small amount of ghee in a pressure cooker, place the baatis inside, and cover the cooker with its lid. Alternatively, an Appe Pan can also be used. Grease the pan with ghee, place the baatis within, and allow them to roast thoroughly.





Here are a few tips to keep in mind while preparing Masala Baati:







1. If you are using fine flour, you can add fine semolina to it.





2. Add the right amount of ghee to the dough to be kneaded well.





3. You can roast the baati in the appe pan by turning it.





4. While roasting the bati in the pressure cooker, always remove the whistle and rubber from the lid.





5. When roasting the bati in the pressure cooker, keep stirring the cooker in between.





Watch the full video to make Masala Baati: