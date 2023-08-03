Breakfast kick-starts your day and sets the rhythm for the hours ahead. But what if we told you that there's a secret ingredient that can match up with your morning routine and give you quick dishes without asking you to put in much time and effort? Rice flour is one versatile food that can transform your breakfast spread into a delightful feast. From crispy dosas to fluffy pancakes, let's explore five instant rice flour recipes that'll have you leaping out of bed with a hungry heart.

Here are 5 Instant Breakfast Recipes Made With Rice Flour:

1. Instant Rice Flour Dosa

Dosas - the feather-light crepes that South India proudly calls its own. But here's a secret: you don't need hours of fermentation to create them. With rice flour, you can whisk up dosa batter in minutes. Mix the rice flour with water, sooji, some veggies, a pinch of salt, and a dash of cumin, and let the batter rest for a quick moment. Then, ladle it onto a hot pan, swirl it around, and watch the magic unfold. Crispy, golden dosas, perfect to wrap around a spicy potato filling or dip into a tangy chutney. Breakfast just got an upgrade. Click here for the recipe.

Dosa is one of the most popular south Indian dishes.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Instant Rice Flour Dhokla

From the land of Gujarat comes a breakfast treasure - the dhokla. With instant rice flour as your culinary sidekick, you can whip up these fluffy, spongy delights in no time. Create a batter by blending rice flour, a touch of yoghurt, a sprinkle of spices, and a splash of lemon juice. Steam the batter until it puffs up. Finish off with a drizzle of tempered oil, mustard seeds, and fresh coriander. Click here for the recipe.

3. Instant Rice Flour Vada

Vadas - the golden, crispy fritters that beckon you from the breakfast plate. Instant rice flour can be your secret ingredient for a quicker vada fix. Create a batter by combining rice flour, atta, green chillies, and some spices. Pour a bowlful of the batter into bubbling oil to get crispy vadas in no time. Click here for the recipe.

4. Instant Rice Flour Pancake

Pancakes - the classic breakfast favourite that knows how to make you halt for a meal during rushed mornings. But here's a twist: swap the usual flour for rice flour and watch your pancakes transform into airy, delicate masterpieces. Create a batter by blending rice flour, a touch of sugar, a pinch of salt, eggs, baking powder, and a generous pour of milk. Ladle the batter onto a hot pan and watch as it turns into fluffy, golden pancakes. Serve with a drizzle of honey or fresh fruits. Click here for the recipe.

5. Instant Rice Flour Puttu

Puttu - the beloved breakfast of South India is a simple dish that is made with a combination of rice flour and coconut. Layer the rice flour with grated coconut, a pinch of salt, and a sprinkle of water. Steam it until the aroma of puttu fills the air. Pair it with a luscious curry or chutney for a breakfast that's as soul-satisfying as it is delicious. Click here for the recipe.

Puttu is made with rice flour and coconut.

Image Credit: iStock

Imagine waking up to a breakfast spread that is made instantly. So, the next time you find yourself yearning for a breakfast that's quick, delightful, and delicious, turn to the magic of instant rice flour.