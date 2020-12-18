Make <i>Sonth Methi Ke Ladoo</i> For Strong Immunity And Good Health This Winter (Recipe Inside)

Sonth methi ke ladoo is an excellent recipe for winter diet.

Snuggled in the blanket and doing nothing in winter feels like bliss. But you can either spend the entire season lazing on your bed or enjoy the weather with vigour and vivacity. If you choose the latter, you can energise yourself with rich foods that will also help build your immunity and keep you in good health. We always crave for warming foods, especially sweet foods, in this season. It would be wise to pick healthy foods that taste good and also maintain the temperature of our body. A very popular food - sonth ladoo - is made by many Indian families for sound health in winter.





Sonth is basically ginger powder, which is widely used in all kinds of food preparations. This powder is known for its various health-benefitting properties. Some of them are:





Ginger powder is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature.

It is known to produce heat in the body, keeping it warm.

Ginger powder is very effective in relieving congestion, sore throat, sneezes - all symptoms of seasonal infections like cold and cough.

Some experts also suggest that ginger powder may help in regulating blood sugar, thus proving helpful in combating diabetes.

Another reason to consume ginger powder is for its ability to improve digestion and ward off issues like acidity.

Ginger powder is known to boost immunity.







Ginger powder is commonly used to make sonth ladoo in winter. The sweet mithai is typically made with whole wheat flour mixed with ginger powder, ghee, coconut, sugar (or other sweet alternative), cardamom powder and dry fruits. Here we have a unique recipe of sonth methi ke ladoo that contains the added goodness of methi seeds (fenugreek seeds) and saunf (fennel seeds). The ladoo is sweetened with gur (jaggery), which is healthier than refined sugar and also plays a significant role in improving the immune system.





How To Make Sonth Methi Ke Ladoo

Click here for complete recipe of sonth methi ke ladoo with ingredients list.





To make this ladoo, roast whole wheat flour thoroughly in ghee. Dry roast methi seeds and saunf, and grind them. Add the mixture to roasted flour, along with ginger powder and jaggery powder. Shape the mixture into round balls and garnish with dry fruits of your choice. Let them set to become ladoos.

Do make this immunity-boosting ladoo to stay hale and hearty this winter.







