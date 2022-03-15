Do you enjoy savouring delectable gujiyas on Holi? This is one traditional sweet we look forward to during this time of the year. Almost every North Indian household prepare this crispy, golden brown dumpling to mark the festival of colours. We'll be celebrating Holi in just a few days and so, it's time to get ready to prepare these sweet delights at home. Gujiyas can be made in many different ways including the dry fruit one or mawan gujiya. And, if you are looking for an interesting gujiyas recipe then refer to celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram post. She has shared a recipe of indulgent kesar gujiya that can be prepared at home.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Beetroot-Carrot Kanji: A Healthy Holi-Special Drink You Must Try





Ingredients:





1) Flour - 2 cups





2) Ghee - 4 Tablespoons





3) Water - 1/4 cup





4) Khoya - 2 cups





5) Castor sugar 1/2 cup





6) Chironji - 2 tablespoons





7) Raisins - 2 tablespoons





8) Saffron - 1/4 tablespoons





9) Oil to fry





Here's how you can make kesar gujiyas:





1) First, take the mentioned amount of flour and add about 4 tablespoons of ghee to it. Rub it well till it resembles bread crumbs. Now, with the help of some water, knead a stiff yet smooth dough.

2) Take a separate pan and put khoya into it. Cook khoya on medium heat till lightly coloured and dry.





3) It's time to prepare the stuffing. For this, take a plate and empty the cooked khoya in it. Put the castor sugar followed by chironji, raisins and finally saffron. Blend it all very well.





4) Here comes the last step, roll out marble-sized balls





to 1/4 cm thick puris. Place each of them in a gujiya mould one by one. Apply flour slurry at the edges as shown in the video. Place 2 tablespoons of stuffing in each of them and press well. Fry the gujiyas in medium hot oil till lightly coloured. Your traditional Holi recipe is ready.





Take a look:





https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbE1KavJuSU/?utm_medium=copy_link





Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!



