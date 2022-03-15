Spring is at its full bloom and we are all set to celebrate the festival of colours - Holi. This year, Holi falls on March 18, 2022 (Friday); meaning, we just have a few days for making all the arrangements. Foods and drinks play a major role during Holi celebration. Every region in India has its own unique recipe made during Holi festival. One such amazing drink is kanji. Also called 'rai ka paani', kanji makes for a quintessential Holi drink across Gujarat, Rajasthan and parts of Northern India. This drink has fermented, pungent and salty flavours that adds a zing to your palate instantly. Besides, kanji comes with a pool of health benefits too. It makes for a great probiotic that helps cleanse gut, improves metabolism and aids immune health. In fact, it also works as one of the yummiest "nuskas" to fight seasonal cough and cold. The best part is you need just a few ingredients to prepare kanji.





How To Make Kanji | Classic Kanji Recipe:

A traditional gajar ki kanji is prepared using just three basic ingredients - gajar, mustard powder and salt. It is ridiculously easy to make, that too with minimum or no effort. All you need to do is boil carrots in water, cool it down and add salt and mustard powder to it. Let it soak under the sun for two to three days and enjoy. That's it.

How To Make Beetroot-Carrot Kanji:

While the classic kanji wins hearts time and again, it also gives you enough room for experimentation. In fact, kanji can be considered as one of the finest examples of India's glorious history of zero-waste cooking. You can literally throw in any vegetables, along with its seeds and peels, to prepare a bottle of kanji. Considering this we decided to bring to you our favourite kanji recipe that includes the goodness of beetroot in it, alongside carrots. Let's find out how to make beetroot-carrot kanji.





Boil beetroot and black carrots in water. Let it cool.





Add mustard powder, salt and red chilli powder and mix.





Keep under the sun for four days.





And you get a bottle of delicious beetroot-carrot kanji to relish.





What are you waiting for? Prepare kanji today and enjoy it fresh during the Holi festival.





Happy Holi 2022, everyone!