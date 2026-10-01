Maggi Masala is a popular ready-made spice blend used to add flavour to noodles, curries and dry vegetable dishes. Sold in small sachets, this masala is made with a mix of whole and ground spices. Even a small amount can instantly enhance the taste of a dish. But did you know you can easily make this flavourful spice mix at home in just a few minutes?





Sounds interesting, doesn't it? Instead of buying packaged Maggi Masala from the market, you can prepare it at home using a few everyday spices. Recently, Chef Rana Chandra shared a simple recipe for homemade Maggi Masala on Instagram. In the video, he dry-roasts whole spices such as black peppercorns, bay leaves, whole red chillies, fennel seeds and cumin seeds. These are then combined with red chilli powder, turmeric, salt and a few other spices before being ground into a fine powder.





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How To Make Homemade Maggi Masala

The chef has shared the exact quantities needed to prepare this spice mix at home. Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Dry-Roast The Whole Spices

Start by dry-roasting green cardamom, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, bay leaves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and whole red chillies in a pan over a low heat for a few seconds. This step helps remove any moisture from the spices, which is important for a longer shelf life. You can also sun-dry the spices if preferred. Once roasted, transfer them to a plate and allow them to cool completely.

2. Grind Into A Fine Powder

Add the cooled spices to a mixer jar. Then add red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and vegetarian aromatic powder. Grind everything together until you get a smooth, fine powder.

3. Store In An Airtight Container

Transfer the prepared masala to an airtight container. Proper storage helps retain its flavour and aroma while protecting it from moisture, which can affect its freshness.





Your homemade Maggi Masala is now ready to use. Make it in advance and keep it on hand whenever you want to add an extra burst of flavour to noodles, vegetables, curries or other favourite dishes.

Watch the video here: