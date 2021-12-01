Instant noodles or pasta has become our favourite way to quell untimely hunger pangs. Not only do they come in multiple delicious flavours, but they are also ready in a jiffy! Simply boil water, cook the noodles, add the masala flavouring and your yummy snack is ready. Usually, the instant noodles or pasta packet comes with a small portion of raw noodles or pasta along with a packet of masala. A lucky Reddit user was recently surprised when he found not one, but two masala packets in his pack of Maggi noodles, and that too on his birthday. Take a look at the post he shared:











(Also Read: 5 Interesting Ways To Use Your Air Fryer As Suggested By Reddit)





The picture of the masala packets was posted in the sub-Reddit r/India by the lucky user u/Parking-Ad-4459. It received nearly 3k upvotes and hundreds of comments in a short span of time. "Guys it's my birthday today and I found two masala packets in my Maggi pasta. I'll update if I find a million dollars or something," he wrote in the hilarious caption of the post.

Internet users were overjoyed to see the Reddit user's incredible stroke of luck on his birthday. Several narrated their own incidents of finding extra things in their favourite products. A few also pointed out that somewhere a packet of Maggi would be without masala at all. The original poster himself was surprised at his extraordinary find. "This is the first time something like this has happened to me. Wasn't expecting it at all," he wrote in the thread.





Take a look at some reactions:











(Also Read: Wedding Invite Asks Guests To Pay $99 For Food, Reddit Is Appalled)





In September 2020, a Twitter user had a similar lucky experience. He found an entire packet of chips which was full to the brim rather than being mostly filled with air. Twitter users had called it 'the most positive thing of 2020'. Click here to read more about it.