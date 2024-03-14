Weekends provide the perfect opportunity to pamper ourselves. It could be by doing anything we love, but for foodies, it's all about enjoying mouth-watering food. During the week, we barely get any time to do so. If you're a non-vegetarian reading this article, how about indulging in irresistible sizzlers this weekend? Wow! China has some impressive options to choose from that'll surely leave you drooling. That's not all, as you can also earn exciting rewards as you savour them! Are you excited to know how? Well, all you have to do is use the NDTV Big Bonus App, and you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.





Here Are 3 Mouth-Watering Non-Veg Sizzlers You Must Try:

1. Chicken Overloaded Sizzler

Staying true to its name, this chicken sizzler is overloaded with chicken! It features soft and juicy pieces of chicken that guarantee a burst of flavour in every bite. This sizzler will surely be the highlight of your weekend dinner party.

2. Chicken Schezwan Sizzler

If you're a fan of spicy sizzlers, look no further than this chicken schezwan sizzler. The chicken pieces are coated in spicy schezwan sauce and served along with rice or noodles. It tastes so good, it'll leave you craving more.

3. Fish & Prawn Sizzler

Another lip-smacking sizzler that deserves your attention is the fish and prawn sizzler. It's a must-try for seafood lovers and ideal to savour over the weekend. This sizzler will certainly catch the attention of your guests at your next get-together.





Treat yourself to these delicious non-vegetarian sizzlers over the weekend and enjoy them with your family.





