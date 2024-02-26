Are you someone who finds it hard to say no to a serving of momos? Do you find reasons to indulge in them every now and then? Are you always on the lookout for new momo varieties to try? If your answer is yes to any of these questions, dear reader, you're in for a surprise. Here's an opportunity where you not only get to savour delectable momos but also earn exciting rewards in return. Wow! Momo has a range of mouth-watering sizzler momos that you can indulge in. They are packed with flavour and are something you should definitely not miss trying. If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Amazing, right? Hurry up and download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are 4 Delicious Sizzler Momos You Can Indulge In:

1. Paneer Sizzler Momos

If you're a fan of paneer, opt for these paneer sizzler momos. The filling inside features soft, crumbled paneer that is flavoured with a blend of spices. They are perfectly juicy and come with a side of noodles or rice.

2. Corn & Cheese Sizzler Momos

These corn and cheese sizzler momos define indulgence in the truest sense. Just as you take the first bite, you'll feel the smooth cheese oozing out. The sweet corn helps provide a nice crunch to the momos, offering a contrast of textures.

3. Chicken Sizzler Momos

Chicken lovers in the house, we have something delightful for you as well. These chicken sizzler momos offer an irresistible taste, and you'll surely enjoy eating them. Pair them with a spicy dip or mayonnaise to fully relish their flavour.

4. Fish Sizzler Momos

If you're in the mood to experiment, consider trying fish sizzler momos. They are quite unique, and the juicy fish filling inside is going to make you fall in love with them. Serve these momos at your next dinner party to impress your guests.

