Jaggery is a superfood packed with vitamins and minerals. This natural sweetener provides instant energy to the body and helps in digestion. It also can cure throat problems and it keeps the body warm. That's probably the reason why many jaggery-based sweets are perfect during the winter season. Showing us the way to make one such sweet delight is celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria. In an Instagram video, we can see Pankaj making what she calls “masala gud”. She demonstrated the entire process of making the sweet, and captioned the post, “Let us get ready for the winters”.





She added, “Here is a recipe of jaggery strengthened with the goodness of spices that help improve digestion and fight cold as well. So now, whenever at the end of a meal, someone asks you “meetha mein kya hai”, offer them this healthy and delicious option: masala gud!”





To make Pankaj's “masala gud”, you'd need:





1) 1/2 tsp ghee





2) 1 cup fox nuts (makhana)





3) 2 cups grated jaggery





4) 1 tsp dry ginger powder





5) 1/2 tsp carom seeds





6) 1/4 tsp black salt





7) 1/2 cup toasted peanuts

8) 1/4 cup almonds





9) 1/2 tsp cumin seeds





Here's how you can make it:





1) First, put ghee into a pan and saute a cup of Makhanas (fox nuts) into it. Keep it aside.





2) Now, in the same pan, take grated jaggery and mix dry ginger powder, carom seeds, black salt and add the ghee sauteed makhanas to it. Mix well. Add toasted peanuts, almonds and cumin seeds.





3) Take a plate spread butter all over it. Pour the mixture into a tray or thali (plate) and allow it to get settled.





4) You can now cut them into pieces and relish.





With winter almost here, don't forget to make masala gud by following the recipe of chef Pankaj Bhadouria.