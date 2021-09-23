We love all things greasy, oily and deep fried. Don't we? A bowl of French fries or a plate of pakoda can make us slurp anytime of the day. While each of these dishes defines indulgence, cooking them in your kitchen might not be as simple as it seems. Yes, you heard us. Apparently, you might think deep frying is all about throwing the food in a kadhai of hot oil. But did you know, even this process needs proper technique to get your food cooked evenly. Wondering what? Celebrity Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has the answer for you.





Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, winner of MasterChef India Season 1, recently took to Instagram to share some golden rules of deep frying. "Deep Frying ke Golden Rules," she writes alongside the video. Let's find out.





Kitchen Tips: 5 Things To Remember For Deep Frying:

1. Oil should be medium hot to hot. Do to add anything in cold oil for frying.

2. Do not throw the food in oil from top. Always slide in the food from the side. This helps prevent you from burning.





3. Do not stir just after throwing the food in oil. Let it fry for at least a minute before using the ladle.





4. Let the food fry on high heat for a minute, and then on medium flame, let the food cool well from inside.





5. If you want to add your fried food to a gravy, then remember this golden rule - one of the fried item or the gravy needs to be cold. For instance, if your kofta balls are hot, then the gravy needs to be cold (or vice-versa).





Much simple, right? "Pay attention to these little tips, the golden rules of Deep Frying that matter the most. Take care of little things and the bigger things will take care of themselves!" Chef Pankaj Bhadouria adds alongside the post.

