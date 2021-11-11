When winter arrives, every household prepares to make all of the delicious seasonal treats. During this time, our kitchen is brimming with a variety of lip-smacking food - from gajjak and til patti to saag, achaars and whatnot! But the one thing for which we all wait and crave the most in winters is gajar ka halwa! Since childhood, we have seen our grandparents and parents preparing this decadent halwa. And once it is made, we certainly enjoy having bowls full of it without a worry in this world. However, mastering the recipe of gajar ka halwa can be a challenge. Plus, with an elaborate cooking process, most of us simply buy it from the local vendors.





But what if we told you that you don't have to spend hours cooking this halwa and with just 30 minutes you can easily make it at home? Sounds impossible, right?! Well, believe it or not, to make things easy and quick, we have found just the recipe you need to whip up a delicious bowl of gajar ka halwa at home!





In this easy recipe, you would need the essential ingredients to make the halwa and mix them in the correct quantity to cook it in a microwave! So, without waiting let us check out this yummy recipe of microwave gajar ka halwa.

Here How To Make Gajar Ka Halwa In Microwave | Easy Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe

To make this dish, place the carrots and condensed milk in a dish, mix well, cover and cook at high temperature for five minutes, stirring once. Cover it for 10 minutes and stir twice. Continue cooking and stir it every two minutes till the carrots start appearing slightly glossy, and the moisture has evaporated. Add the cardamom and ghee and half the almonds and raisins, and cook at a high temperature for a minute. Once done, serve and enjoy!

For the full recipe of microwave gajar ka halwa, click here.





Make this yummy delight this winter, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!