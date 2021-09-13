God's own country and the land of coconut trees, Kerala is a South Indian state which is known for offering an array of rich, creamy and delicious recipes. Whether it is the humble idli, sambar and vada or delicious appam, parotta and paniyaram - Kerala cuisine is full of bursting flavours and is also laden with aromatic spices along with creamy coconut. Unlike north Indian cuisine, Kerala cuisine has a fiery touch with a splutter of distinctive seeds and a lot of coconut. Be it a classic Nadan Kozhi curry, chicken stew with appam or ever popular Chettinad chicken, one can find a diverse range of delectable and lip-smacking chicken recipes in Kerala food list.





In this article, we are going to introduce you with one such recipe known as Malabar chicken curry. Aromatic and delectable, Malabar chicken curry is a special Kerala-style chicken curry that is cooked in coconut oil and curry leaves followed by mustard seeds. It is best served with parotta, steamed rice and even tandoori paratha along with lime quarters and of course onion rings. If you are a chicken curry lover just like us then fret not, we have got you covered with this delicious recipe.

Here's How You Can Make Malabar Chicken Curry | Malabar Chicken Curry Recipe:

To begin with, heat oil in a pan, add chopped and sliced onions and fry until slightly brown. Keep stirring while frying. Once done, add curry leaves, green chillies followed by ginger-garlic paste. Fry again.





The next step is to add coriander powder, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, black pepper powder and mix everything well. Keep stirring for 2-3 minutes. After that add chopped tomatoes, cover and cook again for 3-4 minutes or until tomatoes turn mushy.





Once done, add chicken, mix and cook on high heat for 5 minutes. Then add fresh coconut paste and water (To make coconut paste, add coconut and water in a blender and blend until smooth and consistent paste). Cover and cook for 5 minutes.





For tempering or tadka, heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter for 5-6 seconds. Then add chopped coconut (fresh) along with shallots. Fry on medium heat until the onion turns slightly brown.





The last step is to pour the chicken tadka on the chicken curry and your delish is ready to relish.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Malabar Chicken Curry





Once you try this malabar chicken curry, you will surely not be able to go back to eating just regular chicken curry. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









