With the festive feeling on an all-time high, we are constantly on the lookout for new and unique dishes to prepare when guests come over. And not just for guests, even our family dinners tend to get enhanced with different scrumptious recipes as Diwali approaches. While many of us love the occasionally rich and royal qormas and biryanis, we usually fall back on the easier and simpler versions of different recipes on most days. For instance, a kofta curry would have been a perfect dish to accompany your festivities, but the lengthy recipe and extensive preparation make us want to skip the dish altogether, right? But not anymore! Because if you are a kofta lover you are going to love this easy and delicious version - 'Malai Kofta Dum'. A recipe that will be prepared in the half the time as your regular koftas. What's even better is that the no-oil preparation might be the next hit amongst all the health freaks too.

Easy and quick malai kofta recipe

What makes Malai Kofta Dum the essential go-to festive dish is the fact that the flavours of its creamy rich silky gravy easily overpowers the fact that it in fact a one-pot microwave dish that requires not much effort at all. Intrigued? Well, we were too, and happy of course when we found out that all you need to do to prepare the dish is fry the koftas, pour the gravy on top, and pop it in the oven! After a couple of minutes, a juicy and scrumptious aromatic dish is waiting for you to pair it up with buttered rotis, naans, or even pulao. Sounds interesting? Try it out for yourself, with this recipe given below.

How To Make Malai Kofta Dum l Malai Kofta Dum Recipe:

In a bowl mix the minced meat, salt, pepper, and some dried spices and make kofta balls out of them. Deep fry these until golden brown on all sides. Now in another bowl, prepare a mix of cream, ginger garlic paste, and the other ingredients required for the gravy. Pour this on top of the kofta bowls and place it in the oven for 20 minutes and enjoy.





For the detailed recipe of Malai Kofta Dum, check the header section.





Try out this healthy and indulgent recipe when guests come over, let us know how it turned out in the comments below.