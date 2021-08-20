The moment we think of an indulgent vegetarian dish, the first name that pops into our minds is Malai Kofta. Made with flavourful grated paneer balls soaked in a rich thick gravy with that drizzle of cream on top, no doubt it makes for a highly sought-after dish. But, what if we told you that those rich kofta curries are not saved only for the vegetarians' menu? And, that you can make not only one but many non-veg kofta curries to spruce up your meals too. Yes, you heard us right. Skip the usual butter chicken and chicken changezi for once and make one of these truly indulgent non-veg kofta recipes which will easily top the charts as your new favourite way to enjoy chicken, mutton or egg.





Ready to devour on some rich and juicy kofta recipes? Put on your chefs hat and get cooking!

Here Are 7 Creamy Rich Non-Veg Kofta Curries

1. Kashmiri mutton kofta :

Starting off the list with a drool-worthy mutton kofta from the state famous for its slew of mutton dishes. This melt-in-your mouth kofta is so easy to make that you won't stop yourself from preparing it on every single occasion to come. The sweet and heady flavors of saunf and saunth together are balanced with a simple tadka to slow cook the meatballs; this recipe is definitely a must-try. Read more about it here.

Delicious mutton meatballs in a rich flavourful gravy

2. Tabriz Kofta :

A popular Persian recipe, the meatballs are made with minced chicken, nuts, eggs and all things rich and indulgent. A protein-packed and delicious recipe with a nutty flavourful gravy, this delicacy can be made for a dinner feast or a private lavish lunch. Click here to read the recipe.

3. Kesari Nargis Kofta :

A creamy and aromatic dish, Nargis kofta is truly like no other kofta curries out there. Made with boiled eggs, covered in minced chicken, and served on a gravy made of Kesar (saffron) milk, kewra water, milk and cream, this delicacy is truly made for a royal feast. Read the recipe here.

An aromatic kofta curry, this is must have

4. Malai Kofta Dum :

A baked chicken kofta dish for the ones who want to indulge while keeping their health goals in mind. Even by reducing the amount of oil used in the curry and baking it, you can still get that classic rich kofta taste that you are after with this recipe. Click here to read the recipe.





5. Jheenga Aloo Kofta :

Soft and succulent balls made with a mixture of boiled potatoes and chopped prawns, the added flavors of brown garlic and parmesan cheese does wonders to this recipe. Cooked in a simple yet thick gravy of prawn stock, ginger garlic, and onions, this is a must-try especially for all the seafood lovers out there. Click here for the recipe.

The potatoes used make this a soft and melt-in-the-mouth kofta

6. Mughlai mutton kofta :

A traditional Mughlai recipe, this mutton kofta curry blends together meatballs made of mutton cooked in an aromatic gravy of whole spices and yogurt. The juicy and succulent meatballs fit perfectly with a tandoori roti or a hot plate of rice. Try it today, read the recipe here.

7. Chicken Kofta Biryani :

Why stop at curries when you can take that love for kofta and make it into something much more rich and delicious, a chicken kofta biryani. Ditch the normal chicken that you usually use for biryani and make these juicy succulent flavourful meatballs instead. Pair it with the aromatic biryani rice and devour it with your friends and family. Click here for the recipe.

Unite your love for kofta curry and biryani with this recipe

There you have it, a list of 7 non-veg kofta recipes that you should definitely try. Let us know which one you like the most in the comments below.