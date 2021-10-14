Paneer indeed is one of the most versatile ingredients for vegetarians. Grill it, bake it or even use it in gravies and curries; paneer can be cooked in any and every form possible. And the best part about this ingredient is that it's not at all difficult to cook. One can easily add any flavour to paneer and enjoy! Untill now, we are sure that there are tons of paneer recipes that you would have tried, so to add something new and yummy to your list, here we bring you a recipe for Malai Paneer. This recipe of Malai Paneer is quick and easy to make. In this dish, Paneer is cooked in a luscious gravy of tomatoes, onions, cashew paste and of course, cream or Malai!





Ready in just 20 minutes, this paneer recipe is perfect for the time when you have guests coming over. Pair it with naan or roti, salad and some raita for the ultimate indulgence! Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Malai Paneer | Easy Malai Paneer Recipe

First, roughly chop onions and tomatoes. Put these in the blender along with cashews, green chilli and make a fine paste. Next, take a Kadai. Add oil along with onion-tomato paste and cook it on medium flame until oil separates. Then add curd. Cook it properly and keep stirring to keep the curd from curdling. Once the curd is cooked properly, add malai and cook again for few minutes. Now add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, cumin powder. Then add some water to make the gravy and also add the paneer along with it.

Cover it with a lid and let it cook for 10 minutes. Then add kasoori methi and garam masala and cook it for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh cream and serve!





Make this yummy paneer recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it!