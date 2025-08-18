Did you enjoy the Independence Day long weekend? We sure did! As foodies, we had an amazing time relishing our favourite dishes and drinks. But we find ourselves in need of something of a system reset after all the indulgence. If you're facing a similar dilemma, we've got you covered. Inspired by our own experiences, we have listed some wholesome Indian dishes that are ideal for recovering from a festive binge. They can help you restore balance and ensure your energy levels stay up. Check them out below:

Dig Into These 7 Light And Healthy Indian Dishes After A Festive Binge

1. Dal Khichdi

For many of us, there is nothing more comforting than a bowl of dal khichdi after days of festive feasting. This soft and simple combo of dal and rice is light on the stomach. Khichdi is one of the best ways to reset your system after a lot of rich food. Top it with a bit of ghee to make it feel more nourishing.





Also Read: Post-Festival Detox: Expert Shares A Simple Diet Plan To Follow

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Curd Rice

Curd rice is a cooling treat.

If you want something cooling, curd rice won't disappoint. If the unexpected heat or humidity of the season is making you feel worse, this beloved South Indian dish will uplift your mood. Remember to ensure the tempering (tadka) is not too heavy. You can also incorporate cucumber into it to make it more cooling.

3. Idli With Coconut Chutney

This classic South Indian combo is popular around the country. Steamed, fluffy idlis paired with light yet aromatic coconut chutney is a delicious way to recover after a festive binge. If you're tired of greasy foods, opt for this combo for your next meal. If you don't want to make it at home, order it online.

4. Thepla and Chaas

Thepla is a light yet energising food

If you want a light yet energising dish that's not made of rice, we recommend thepla. It is generally suitable for those on weight loss diets and diabetic diets, too. It is rich in fibre and nutrients. While thepla is often relished with spicy chutneys or pickles, we suggest giving your system a break. Choose curds or buttermilk (chaas) instead. This cooling treat will boost hydration and digestion.

5. Light Veggie Stir-Fry

It's usually a good idea to eat wholesome salads after days of indulgences. But many of us avoid raw salads in the monsoon. So why not cook the veggies in the form of a light stir-fry? Use minimal oil and avoid adding too many masalas. Just sprinkle a few basic Indian spices and herbs to add flavour.





Also Read: 9 Ways to Jumpstart Healthy Eating Habits After Festive Binge





6. Desi-Style Veg Clear Soup

A satisfying bowl of clear soup can work wonders on rainy days. It's also a convenient way to restore your nutrient intake after consecutive cheat days. This light broth is packed with the goodness of fresh veggies. Use cumin, pepper and coriander for aroma. If you don't have the time to make it from scratch, get it via a food delivery app.

7. Grilled Chicken Roti Roll

If you need to keep up your consumption of lean protein, have a simple roll with a grilled chicken stuffing. Say no to maida wraps and opt for whole wheat or millet rotis. Fill them with low-oil chicken with minimal spices and sliced veggies.





If you're looking for desk-friendly monsoon meals, explore some healthy options here.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.