A vegetarian's delight, paneer (cottage cheese) is one humble ingredient that is extensively used in making a number of Indian delicacies. Every region in India has its own rich repertoire of paneer dishes. From snacks to dinner recipes and even desserts, paneer is one versatile ingredient that readily absorbs flavours of other ingredients without losing its own inherent delicate, milky and creamy flavour. Besides the taste and texture, it is also loaded with nutrients like calcium and protein and other health benefits too. And you know what? All these factors (taste, health and texture) of paneer are the reasons why paneer recipes are so sought after. So, if you happen to be a paneer lover just like us, here we bring you a list of 5 paneer curry recipes to try at home as your next indulgent dinner meal.





Also Read: 9 Delicious Dry Paneer Recipes You Would Love To Make Again, And Again!

Here's A List Of 5 Paneer Curry Recipes To Try From:

1. Paneer Makhani

Rich, creamy and all things indulgent! Paneer makhani defines what a typical Indian curry is like with oodles of spices, generous amounts of butter, crunchy onions and tomatoes tossed in with soft paneer chunks. Serve with rice or roti for a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.

2. Nawabi Paneer

We bring you another rich and creamy paneer gravy recipe. Made with curd, milk, cashews, and a pool of other aromatic spices. This dish is definitely a new twist to your regular paneer recipes and people of all ages will love to devour it. Pair it up with naan, onion rings and mint chutney. Find the recipe here.

3. Paneer Kadhi

Now is the time you all move over your regular kadhi pakoda and try something up a notch. This kadhi recipe is made with a goodness of paneer chunks dipped into the spicy and tangy besan and curd gravy. Click here for the detailed recipe.

4. Matar Paneer

Indian menu is just incomplete without this one! Matar paneer and tandoori roti is a match made in heaven. Much agreeable, isn't it? To make this delicious recipe of Matar Paneer Masala a bit more rich and creamy you can add some extra cashews and cream. Click here for the recipe.

5. Shahi Paneer

Creamy, spicy, and eclectic, a bowlful of shahi paneer is one of the most preferred vegetarian delicacies around the country. We all know a plate of Shahi Paneer along with some naans would just never disappoint. This particular restaurant-style shahi paneer recipe spells indulgence in every bite. Try it out, click here for the recipe.

Stock up on all the ingredients and start cooking! Let us know how you liked these recipes in the comments section below!









